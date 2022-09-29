Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign & More Celebrate The Premiere Of ‘Entergalactic’

We’re only a few hours away from Netflix’s animated series, ENTERGALACTIC from the mind of Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and executive producer Kenya Barris releasing on the streaming platform.ENTERGALACTIC is an original, immersive, animated story about a young artist named Jabari (voiced by Mescudi) as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl Meadow (voiced by Jessica Williams ). An explosion of art, music and fashion, ENTERGALACTIC takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York. You can check out the official trailer below.

Alongside Mescudi and Williams, ENTERGALACTIC boasts an all-star cast including Ty Dolla $ign , Timothée Chalamet , Laura Harrier , Vanessa Hudgens , Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith , Keith David, Teyana Taylor , Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.

The series was directed and executive produced by Fletcher Moules. In addition to Barris (Khalabo Ink Society) and Mescudi, other executive producers included Karina Manashil (Mad Solar), Maurice Williams, Ian Edelman (Edelgang) and Dennis Cummings (Mad Solar).

To celebrate the upcoming premiere, Netflix hosted two events on Wednesday, September 28. Earlier in the day, Teyana Taylor hosted the ENTERGALACTIC Black Love Brunch powered by Strong Black Lead and Bumble. Cast members Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi & Jessica Williams attended along with select VIPs. Sounds were curated by the amazing DJ couple DJ Kiss & DJ Mos.

Later that evening, the stars aligned at the The Paris Theater in New York City. Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier and Teyana Taylor were in attendance along with executive producers Kenya Barris, Fletcher Moules, Maurice Williams, Ian Edelman, Karina Manashil and Dennis Cummings.

Check out some photos from both events and be sure to tune in when ENTERGALACTIC premieres on Netflix Friday, September 30.

1. DOLLA $IGN

2. KENYA BARRIS & KID CUDI

3. LAURA HARRIER

4. FAMILY

5. LAURA & CUDI

6. TEY THE VIBE

7. KENYA BARRIS THE BOSS

8. JESSICA WILLIAMS

9. PICTURE PERFECT

10. TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAMWORK

11. FLAWLESS

12. JABARI & MEADOW

13. DJ KISS

