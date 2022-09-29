ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg mother sentenced to 53 years for killing daughter

By Samuel Lisec, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dy6Yx_0iFloH9200

GALESBURG — Hazel Ivy has been sentenced to serve 53 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for killing her 7-year-old daughter.

Ivy, 31, will serve 100% of the sentence provided by Circuit Court Judge Andrew Doyle during a Sept. 29 hearing. Ivy plead guilty but mentally ill to the charge of of first degree murder in June.

According to a news release provided by Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin, the court heard testimony from a forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on 7-year-old Willow Banks. The pathologist testified that the child suffered multiple stab wounds, blunt force trauma to the back of her head in addition to injuries consistent with strangulation.

Before pleading guilty but mentally ill, Ivy was facing 20-60 years, eligible for life, for two counts of first degree murder. The plea limited Ivy’s possible sentence range to 20-53 years, with a mandated 100% of the sentence to be served.

During a previous hearing in February, Galesburg Police Department detective Travis Smith testified he was notified of a potential homicide in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, 2021. Officers then located the body of a deceased young girl in an upstairs bedroom of an apartment in the Cedar Creek public housing complex.

Smith testified he interviewed Ivy at the police station where she stated she had “snapped.”

Comments / 3

Related
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg man turns self in, admits to burglaries, says he was supporting crack addiction

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in custody on multiple felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a woman multiple times, stealing her car, and fleeing from officers. At 7:33 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of East Second Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim advised that a laptop, an iPad, a bicycle, a chainsaw, an XBox with several games and a camera had been stolen from her home. The items were valued at a total of $2,830. A window air conditioning unit had been removed to gain entry to the home and a garage door kicked in. She told officer she thought she knew the man who had committed the burglary, as he had committed another burglary at the home and stolen her car on Sept. 23.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect took gun from bag, pointed it at victim Saturday

A 22-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he took a gun from a bag and pointed it at a victim on Saturday. Nehemiah Wells-Luten faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

Man pleads guilty to federal PPP fraud

PEORIA, Ill. – A rural Knox County resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges accusing him of defrauding the Payroll Protection Program set up at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Court records indicate Michael Patch, 64, of Saint Augustine pleaded guilty last week in Peoria to...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Crime & Safety
KCAU 9 News

Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence

A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

East Moline crash kills 2, woman charged with DUI

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Two people are dead after an early Sunday morning crash near downtown East Moline, according to a news release from police. East Moline police officers responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue around 12:47 a.m. after a report of a two-vehicle crash. Officers located the two vehicles involved, one of which was resting on its side.
EAST MOLINE, IL
25newsnow.com

Farmington restaurant owner convicted of PPP loan fraud

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The FBI and Federal prosecutors are continuing their crack-down on COVID Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud. The latest guilty plea coming from a former restaurant owner in Farmington. Michael L. Patch entered a guilty plea on three Federal fraud charges on Thursday. Court records show...
FARMINGTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Doyle
Central Illinois Proud

Mother who strangled 7-year-old sentenced to 53 years

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A judge sentenced Galesburg woman Hazel Ivy to 53 years in jail Thursday for the strangulation death of her daughter. Ivy’s daughter was killed in January of 2021. The cause of death was initially thought to be stabbing; however, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy said that the child had also suffered blunt force trauma to the back of the head and injuries consistent with strangulation in addition to the stab wounds.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy

PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Woman arrested after Sunday morning crash leaves 2 dead

Two people are dead and a woman is behind bars after an early morning crash in East Moline on Sunday. On October 2 at approximately 12:47 a.m., East Moline Police responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a report of a crash with injuries. Officers located two vehicles, one of which […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Circuit Court
KCRG.com

Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison on methamphetamine and gun charges. Charles Michael Spiker, 49, of Davenport, will serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. He pleaded...
DAVENPORT, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Dinkins seeks to delay murder trial in death of Breasia Terrell

District Court Judge Henry Latham said Friday he would hear arguments next week for a continuance request in the murder and kidnapping trial of Henry Dinkins. Attorneys for Dinkins, the man accused of the kidnapping and shooting death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020, filed a motion Tuesday in Scott County District Court to have the trial pushed back to a later date. Scott County Attorney Michael Walton filed a resistance to the motion.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested on gun-related charges, mob action

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case. Officers were investigating...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
WEST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Alleged dog abuser back in Peoria County jail

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirms to 25 News that a man charged in connection with an animal cruelty case, has been arrested. Watkins says Nicholas Prince was arrested on Thursday by Sheriff Deputies. Prince was indicted in August on a felony animal cruelty charge,...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy