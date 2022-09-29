ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Can Oregon State upset No. 12 Utah? Quarterback Chance Nolan is key

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 4 days ago

Fresh off a near upset of No. 6 USC, Oregon State has to crank it up again this week as they travel to No. 12 Utah.

“Got a huge challenge in front of us,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “A bunch of respect for what Utah has become.”

The Beavers lost 17-14 to USC in the final minutes last week, a game in which the defense had a strong effort.

USC came into the game scoring 50.67 points a game in coach Lincoln Riley’s offense, and Oregon State did a good job holding them in check.

More: Despite loss to USC, Jonathan Smith had Oregon State ready

The Beavers’ defense will have another big challenge Saturday against Utah, which has the third-highest scoring offense in the Pac-12 at 42 points per game.

Utah’s offense is balanced, averaging 213.75 rushing yards and 263 passing yards per game.

Utah has four players who have rushed for more than 100 yards this season, led by Tavion Thomas’s 282. Thomas also has a team-high four rushing touchdowns.

At quarterback, Cameron Rising has thrown for 954 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

After its performance against USC, Oregon State’s defense ranks fourth in the conference in yards allowed (357.25) and seventh in points allowed (23.5) per game.

The Beavers’ defense has eight takeaways this season, which is tied for third in the Pac-12.

The big area of concern for Oregon State against Utah is the offense.

Beavers face tough Utah defense

Chance Nolan threw four interceptions against USC, and the Beavers can’t beat anybody if that happens.

This week, Oregon State will be going up against a Utah defense that has been shutting teams down.

Utah is holding teams to just 244 yards and 14 points per game, both tops in the Pac-12.

Oregon State’s rushing attack has been good this season, with Deshaun Fenwick, Jam Griffin and Damien Martinez combining for 499 yards and seven touchdowns.

But the Beavers will need much better play out of Nolan, who has completed 61% of his passes for 913 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

If Nolan struggles early against Utah, could the Beavers turn to backup quarterback Ben Gulbranson? That’s something to watch for on Saturday.

“When you play quarterback, you have a couple errors, and those stand out,” Smith said. “We’ve got to be able to be smarter with the football. I don’t put it all on him. He’s getting hit on three of the four of them.”

Utah, the defending Pac-12 champion, is 3-1 this season, with three consecutive wins against Southern Utah, San Diego State and Arizona State, after losing its season-opener at Florida.

Oregon State is an underdog for the second week in a row after starting the season 3-0.

USC and Utah are the two highest ranked teams in the conference, so suffering back-to-back losses won’t derail the season.

However, the Beavers need to have a strong showing, like they did against USC, and they need to see improvement out of Nolan.

About the game

Who: Oregon State vs. Utah

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Records: Oregon State (3-1); Utah (3-1)

Line: Utah by 12

TV: Pac-12 Network

Prediction: Utah 23, Oregon State 17

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Can Oregon State upset No. 12 Utah? Quarterback Chance Nolan is key

