WSVN-TV
SW Florida residents returning to destroyed homes in wake of Ian share survival stories
NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents of southwest Florida who rode out Hurricane Ian shared how they survived the storm, as they return to what remains of their homes. Recovery and rescue efforts continued Saturday with help from South Florida’s first responders and the U.S. Coast Guard following Ian’s devastating path in the west coast.
NBC Miami
‘We've Never Lived Through This': Naples Residents Start Rebuilding Lives After Ian
The clean-up is well underway for southwest Florida residents hit by Hurricane Ian as people are figuring out where to stay and how to get back on their feet after the storm. Near Vanderbilt Beach in Naples, people were still clearing out their homes after the water came rushing through last week.
Click10.com
Fort Myers man rode out Hurricane Ian on boat for 12 hours
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Woeck lived on a 54-foot yacht docked at a Fort Myers marina. After flying back into town shortly before Hurricane Ian arrived, he thought he could ride it out. Woeck admitted he regretted that decision almost immediately. The winds began to pick up as...
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Springs provides updates on flooding concerns, damage
The City of Bonita Springs was one of many in Southwest Florida that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri was on the Imperial River on Monday to see the extent of the flooding. The river has been running high due to a phenomenon called sheet...
Click10.com
DeSantis provides update on Hurricane Ian efforts
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts Monday. He’s held a news conference in Cape Coral alongside state and local officials. DeSantis said 95% of customers statewide had power. However, he said more than half of residents in Lee...
Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge
As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
Click10.com
Facebook post for help during Hurricane Ian answered by family who rescued 87-year-old man
NAPLES, Fla. – Heather Donlan is extremely grateful for what strangers did for her elderly father, who was in need of help during Hurricane Ian. “It’s extraordinary,” she said. “What they did in the middle of the storm for my family, it shows the goodness is there.”
Click10.com
Rescue and cleanup efforts continue in Lee County following destruction of Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Four days after Hurricane Ian made landfall, clean-up efforts from the catastrophic storm continues in Lee County. Florida Task Force Two, made up of first responders from Miami, is still looking for survivors who may be alive, trapped below the rubble on Fort Myers Beach, but even they know time is running out.
Aviation International News
Florida Airports Slowly Return to Normal
As the remnants of now-tropical storm Ian bring rain and winds to the Northeast U.S. following flooding in the mid-Atlantic region, areas in Florida remain devastated from last week’s Category 4 hurricane, which claimed approximately 100 lives and left millions without power. Many airports across the center of the state, from the Gulf Coast where it made landfall to the Atlantic Coast, continued their clean-ups and reopenings, in some cases for humanitarian flights only.
Click10.com
National Guard delivers aid to Hurricane Ian victims in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News spent the day with the Florida Army National Guard Monday as its soldiers delivered help to Hurricane Ian victims in the hard-hit Port Charlotte area. The Rotonda area, west of Port Charlotte, was particularly affected by the storm. 22-year-old Tiana Drossel, a...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency
Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
NBC Miami
Naples Residents Face Clean Up of Toxic Mud, Destroyed Homes in Ian's Wake
The once pristine Vanderbilt Beach community in Naples is now far from the paradise it once was. "It's like there was a giant blender that just shook up the entire contents of the home," Bobbi Mendez said Saturday. The record breaking storm surge from Hurricane Ian submerged Mendez’s home and...
10NEWS
WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
The search for gas continues to be problematic in Southwest Florida
According to Gas Buddy, 45 percent of gas stations in the Fort Myers-Naples, Florida, area don’t have gasoline
Marconews.com
Live Updates: FPL updates power restoration efforts; Collier schools reopening Thursday
This is a live news blog with information about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida Our reporters and photographers are spread out across Southwest Florida covering our communities and providing the latest information. 5:10 p.m. | FGCU sets up call center to aid students, staff. Although the FGCU...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘I am so cold’: Woman struggles to survive Hurricane Ian before being rescued
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Stories of incredible water rescues by members of the Cajun Navy in the Fort Myers Beach area after Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge as the water recedes. One such story involves 45-year-old Hope Labriola, who stood naked on her bed for hours inside...
Scrubs Magazine
Woman Straps Her Paralyzed Husband to Hospital Bed as Hurricane Batters Their Home
Hurricane Ian caused massive destruction throughout the Gulf Coast of Central Florida. The storm tore off the roof of the largest healthcare facility in Fort Myers, FL, and hundreds of providers raced to move their patients to safety. The experience was particularly harrowing for home-based caregivers cut off from medical...
Stores in SW Florida that are open after Hurricane Ian
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, some local Southwest Florida stores are open with limited hours and in some cases limited supplies
Click10.com
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
