Read full article on original website
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”
To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Logan Laity is an Opportunity for HD 32
Logan Laity is an opportunity for all of the citizens living in State House District 32. Logan is knowledgeable: He has taken the time to meet a broad range of District 32 voters and ask them, “What are the issues most important to you?” He has the curiosity to attend meetings with a wide variety of community groups where he learns about their focus, their challenges, and their opinions for solutions. He is well versed in the ways of the Oregon Legislature through formal education, local and state political affiliations, and direct lobbying of the Oregon Legislature.
Comments / 0