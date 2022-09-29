Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams scores 5 touchdowns, No. 3 Ohio State routs Rutgers 49-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Suspect indicted in 2020 murder of Akron's Na'Kia Crawford
AKRON, Ohio — Nearly eight months after he was first arrested, a Summit County grand jury has indicted Adarus Black for the 2020 murder of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford in Akron. Black, 19, is believed to have fired the shots that fatally wounded Crawford as she was driving with her...
NBC 'Meet the Press' moderator Chuck Todd talks Ryan v. Vance Senate race, Ohio politics with 3News' Russ Mitchell
CLEVELAND — Chuck Todd, host and moderator for NBC's "Meet the Press" and the political director of NBC News, is making a swing through Northeast Ohio. On Monday, Todd stopped by WKYC Studios for a one-on-one interview with 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell. With the midterm elections only about a month away, the political climate in Ohio and across the nation is warming up.
Kevin Love's mental health fund part of multi-district summit this month | You are Not Alone with Hollie Strano
PARMA, Ohio — Last year, WKYC told you about the yearly mental health summit at Parma Schools, where they train their staff and students to be mental health ambassadors. This year, the summit is bigger than ever, thanks to one Clevelander passionate about mental health: Kevin Love. "We're gonna...
Akron babysitter accused of raping several children in 3 different Northeast Ohio communities
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man is being accused of raping several children while babysitting in three Northeast Ohio communities. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 25-year-old Timothy Luna of Akron was indicted by a...
All Northeast Ohio counties now at or below CDC's medium community level for COVID-19, meaning masks are no longer recommended
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 case numbers in Northeast Ohio are at their lowest levels in months, as evidenced by the CDC's latest data. According to the center, all counties in the region are now either at or below a "medium" level for coronavirus risk and spread, with seven counties now at the lowest such threshold. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for most people while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
Ohio Cannabis summit at IX Center in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND — The IX Center in Cleveland will host this weekend’s Ohio Cannabis Health and Business Summit on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say this event is “a unique conference aimed at educating the general public and business professionals involved in and around the medical cannabis industry.”. The...
Diversity in cannabis: How do the demographics of Ohio cannabis owners and founders check out?
CLEVELAND — This weekend, the IX Center will be the place for resources and education about Ohio’s medical marijuana and hemp industry. In the midst of that, the Ohio Cannabis Health & Business Summit is also hoping to shed light on how to diversify the multi-billion dollar business.
Akron City Council reviews dash camera technology for police vehicles
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council members got their first look at potential new dash camera technology for the city's police department on Monday night. A special council meeting was held to both view the proposed cameras and have a Q & A with the representatives of Axon, the company that develops body camera and dashcam technology.
3News exclusive: Inside MetroHealth's new Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The pandemic shined a very bright spotlight on the increasing need for mental health care in Ohio and across the nation. The issue remains a lack of beds and a shortage of caregivers. MetroHealth is set to open a new 112-bed Behavioral Health Hospital at...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio announces leadership shift in attempt to accelerate growth
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. In a move aimed at drastically accelerating its growth, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has announced a shift in the non-profit's leadership. Effective immediately, BGCNEO CEO Jeff Scott will take over...
Gas prices rise another 7 cents in Cleveland, 1 cent in Akron
CLEVELAND — Drivers are experiencing another increase at the pump as gas prices have increased within the last week. New data released by GasBuddy early Monday says Cleveland gas prices have climbed 6.7 cents per gallon with the average now listed at $3.70. For some extra context, Cleveland gas prices are now 6.9 cents more per gallon that one month ago and 57.5 cents more expensive than a year ago.
Creating community: Ohio City’s Hingetown neighborhood becomes thriving hub
OHIO CITY, Ohio — It may only be made up of a few blocks, but the neighborhood known as Hingetown and the community it has fostered have landed on the map as a Cleveland destination for small businesses and families alike. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
Under investigation: 3 Cleveland homicides take place over the last 5 days
CLEVELAND — Three separate homicides have taken place in Cleveland over the last five days. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The first occurred on Thursday, September 29 ,on the 12700 block of Signet Avenue....
Health Policy Institute of Ohio argues cash bail bad for community health: Voters to make Issue 1 decision in November 8 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Researchers with the Health Policy Institute of Ohio are raising concerns about the health impacts of cash bail. This November voters will decide on a measure that could place greater emphasis on the practice.
3News Investigates: Failing school bus inspections and Northeast Ohio districts that don't have passing grades
CLEVELAND — SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel we need to be aware of? Share it with our 3Investigates team by emailing investigate@wkyc.com. A 3News investigation into school bus inspections found there are some Northeast Ohio districts with a high percentage of failing inspections.
Northeast Ohio man and president of radiology services company sentenced to 15 years in prison following healthcare fraud scheme
CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio man who was part of a $2 million health care scheme was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 58-year-old Thomas O'Lear of...
More Northeast Ohioans heading to Florida to provide relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND — Two groups of additional volunteers are mobilizing from Ohio to join the relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Local volunteers from both the American Red...
2-vehicle crash on State Route 18 in Summit County leaves 1 dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A fatal two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 18 in Bath Township Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 2:28 a.m., a Chevy S-10 pick-up was driving...
Garfield Heights Police say bullet found on bus prompted lockdown
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous, unrelated story. UPDATE: Garfield Heights police tell 3News a school bus driver notified school security after finding a bullet underneath one of the seats Monday morning. Additionally, the bus driver saw the student who was sitting in that particular seat, throw something out in the trash can outside of the school, police said.
Ohio organizations mobilizing to provide assistance following multiple hurricanes
CLEVELAND — Hurricane Ian may be on the move, and the storm's devastation not yet over, but that hasn't stopped Ohioans from helping in relief efforts right now. Be it Fiona or Ian, the United States has seen two significant storms over the last two weeks. Now comes the hard part, rebuilding those affected areas.
