ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Suspect indicted in 2020 murder of Akron's Na'Kia Crawford

AKRON, Ohio — Nearly eight months after he was first arrested, a Summit County grand jury has indicted Adarus Black for the 2020 murder of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford in Akron. Black, 19, is believed to have fired the shots that fatally wounded Crawford as she was driving with her...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

NBC 'Meet the Press' moderator Chuck Todd talks Ryan v. Vance Senate race, Ohio politics with 3News' Russ Mitchell

CLEVELAND — Chuck Todd, host and moderator for NBC's "Meet the Press" and the political director of NBC News, is making a swing through Northeast Ohio. On Monday, Todd stopped by WKYC Studios for a one-on-one interview with 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell. With the midterm elections only about a month away, the political climate in Ohio and across the nation is warming up.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
WKYC

All Northeast Ohio counties now at or below CDC's medium community level for COVID-19, meaning masks are no longer recommended

CLEVELAND — COVID-19 case numbers in Northeast Ohio are at their lowest levels in months, as evidenced by the CDC's latest data. According to the center, all counties in the region are now either at or below a "medium" level for coronavirus risk and spread, with seven counties now at the lowest such threshold. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for most people while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio Cannabis summit at IX Center in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND — The IX Center in Cleveland will host this weekend’s Ohio Cannabis Health and Business Summit on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say this event is “a unique conference aimed at educating the general public and business professionals involved in and around the medical cannabis industry.”. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron City Council reviews dash camera technology for police vehicles

AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council members got their first look at potential new dash camera technology for the city's police department on Monday night. A special council meeting was held to both view the proposed cameras and have a Q & A with the representatives of Axon, the company that develops body camera and dashcam technology.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Monkeypox#Detroit#Diseases#General Health#Odh
WKYC

Gas prices rise another 7 cents in Cleveland, 1 cent in Akron

CLEVELAND — Drivers are experiencing another increase at the pump as gas prices have increased within the last week. New data released by GasBuddy early Monday says Cleveland gas prices have climbed 6.7 cents per gallon with the average now listed at $3.70. For some extra context, Cleveland gas prices are now 6.9 cents more per gallon that one month ago and 57.5 cents more expensive than a year ago.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WKYC

Garfield Heights Police say bullet found on bus prompted lockdown

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous, unrelated story. UPDATE: Garfield Heights police tell 3News a school bus driver notified school security after finding a bullet underneath one of the seats Monday morning. Additionally, the bus driver saw the student who was sitting in that particular seat, throw something out in the trash can outside of the school, police said.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy