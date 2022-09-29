Read full article on original website
'Come back, create a reunion for yourself': City of Macon prepares to celebrate 200-year history
MACON, Ga. — The City of Macon is preparing to blow out 200 birthday candles next year, and Visit Macon president and CEO Gary Wheat hopes you join in on the celebration. "We want to encourage not only visitors to come, citizens to come, but those that grew up in Macon that may not live here anymore, come back, create a reunion for yourself," Wheat said.
Macon-Bibb makes pitch for green space expansion on Cotton Avenue
MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon may soon look a bit greener. Macon-Bibb Commissioners want to expand the green space on Cotton Avenue and 2nd Street to make it more walkable. Their plans include a seating area and trees to give people a spot to rest as they explore downtown.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
Georgia Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway wants Macon to know they're still in business
Two years ago, state budget cuts caused the Georgia Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway to possibly close along with four other locations in the state. In 2020, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black mentioned that the Department of Agriculture had to cut almost $6 million in their budget. After two years,...
48-Year-Old Misty Rethemeyer Killed In A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal traffic accident that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Saturday at Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4 p.m.
'I was able to focus here': Houston County welding student earns Georgia's first dual degree
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At 17 years old, A Houston County student has become the first in the state to complete the dual achievement program at Central Georgia Technical College. The program is an alternative to high school, students complete two technical certificates of credit, a diploma, or an associate's degree and finish their remaining high school credits through the school's academy.
Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
Newton County celebrates 106-year-old with Martha Malcolm Day
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sept. 29 is now a special day in Newton County. Martha Malcolm, a resident of Merryvale Assisted Living in Oxford, turned 106 years old Thursday. The county made sure to mark the milestone by proclaiming Sept. 29 Marta Malcolm Day. Sitting the 106-year-old sat on...
Houston County sheriff hosts golf tournament benefiting nonprofit for children in troubled homes
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Sheriff's Association and Sheriff Cullen Talton has invited players to their annual Golf Outing. Participants paid an entrance fee to cover the tournament, along with lunch and prizes. In 2021, they raised almost $150,000. Mike Leathers is the Development Officer for the Georgia...
Disabled children drove to smiles and opportunities
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their eighth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. Go Baby Go is a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
Historic Macon Flea Market offers timeless, interesting items for treasure-lovers
MACON, Ga. — It happens twice a year and this fall, promises to be a big event for treasure lovers. Historic Macon is hosting their flea market this weekend. Brian Luna says this event is the real deal. "Macon, no fakin' -- we got it," he said. Betty Sweet...
Ian's impact and aftermath, Jimmy Carter's birthday, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It was unjustified': Mother asks why Houston County deputies shot, killed her son. A former Houston County woman wants more answers about why deputies shot and killed her son in July 2022. The GBI says Houston County officers came to Christy Parks' home on July 3 after she called 911. "I wasn't calling for protecting. I was calling for him, for someone to talk with him," Christy said.
Food Fight: Lawsuit imperils future of Wednesday farmers market
MACON, Ga. — Tattnall Square Park had for years been a bustling place in the afternoons on Wednesdays as Middle Georgia farmers unloaded hauls of homegrown vegetables, fruits and flowers to sell from the shades of their tents at the weekly farmers market. The jovial setting apparently soured Aug....
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Warner Robins metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Warner Robins, GA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
'Everything moved out': Macon businesses react to another store closing at Eisenhower Crossing
MACON, Ga. — In June, 13WMAZ reported on almost 100 Sears Hometown stores closing. However, the Macon location was staying open for its customers. However, there's been a change of plans. Store owner Kenny Johnson told 13WMAZ he is retiring. This means there will only be two Hometown stores...
Macon businesses concerned after another store closing at Eisenhower Crossing
In June, 13WMAZ reported on almost 100 Sears Hometown stores closing. However, the Macon location was staying open for its customers. However, there's been a change.
Macon-Bibb Transit strengthens driving policy after July bus crash, violations
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is strengthening its driving policy after a bus crash sent several people to the hospital in July, and another driver review revealed multiple traffic violations. During its August meeting, authority Executive Director Craig Ross said transit executives met and “decided we...
'There's still life inside of old skulls': Barnyard and Bones art show opens at the 567 Center
MACON, Ga. — The new art show at the 567 Center for Renewal is cute but also a little spooky for this October First Friday. It's called Barnyard and Bones. The show features glass and ceramic animal skulls by Fine Arts Director for the 567 Center Jamie Adams next to paintings of farm animals by Kelly Kernich.
Fish can tell a creek's story. To catch the fish is shocking
The creeks, streams and rivers we rely on for clean water are increasingly under stress from pollution and even from the power of rainfall itself. To measure how that stress affects a watershed’s health, you can do lots of different things, like measuring the oxygen in the water or looking at how stormwater runoff changes a streambed. Or, you can look and see what is still living in the stream.
Inmate who escaped 2 months ago in Connecticut captured at own birthday party in metro Atlanta, sheriff says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An escaped inmate from Connecticut was arrested in Henry County -- at his own birthday party, according to the sheriff's office. The 31-year-old was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport, CT, when he "left without permission" on Sept. 8, they said.
