MACON, Ga. — The City of Macon is preparing to blow out 200 birthday candles next year, and Visit Macon president and CEO Gary Wheat hopes you join in on the celebration. "We want to encourage not only visitors to come, citizens to come, but those that grew up in Macon that may not live here anymore, come back, create a reunion for yourself," Wheat said.

MACON, GA