Bibb County, GA

13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
13WMAZ

'I was able to focus here': Houston County welding student earns Georgia's first dual degree

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At 17 years old, A Houston County student has become the first in the state to complete the dual achievement program at Central Georgia Technical College. The program is an alternative to high school, students complete two technical certificates of credit, a diploma, or an associate's degree and finish their remaining high school credits through the school's academy.
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
wgxa.tv

Disabled children drove to smiles and opportunities

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their eighth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. Go Baby Go is a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
13WMAZ

Ian's impact and aftermath, Jimmy Carter's birthday, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It was unjustified': Mother asks why Houston County deputies shot, killed her son. A former Houston County woman wants more answers about why deputies shot and killed her son in July 2022. The GBI says Houston County officers came to Christy Parks' home on July 3 after she called 911. "I wasn't calling for protecting. I was calling for him, for someone to talk with him," Christy said.
13WMAZ

Food Fight: Lawsuit imperils future of Wednesday farmers market

MACON, Ga. — Tattnall Square Park had for years been a bustling place in the afternoons on Wednesdays as Middle Georgia farmers unloaded hauls of homegrown vegetables, fruits and flowers to sell from the shades of their tents at the weekly farmers market. The jovial setting apparently soured Aug....
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Fish can tell a creek's story. To catch the fish is shocking

The creeks, streams and rivers we rely on for clean water are increasingly under stress from pollution and even from the power of rainfall itself. To measure how that stress affects a watershed’s health, you can do lots of different things, like measuring the oxygen in the water or looking at how stormwater runoff changes a streambed. Or, you can look and see what is still living in the stream.
13WMAZ

