The Department of Pharmaceutical & Clinical Sciences in the Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences (CPHS) has received a grant totaling $172,422.84 from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund (BWF). The award, part of the competitive 2022 Student STEM Enrichment Program (SSEP), is one of nine issued this year in North Carolina. The grant will establish and support the Academy for Emerging Scholars Exploring Clinical Research & Pharmaceutical Science Careers for a three-year period.

