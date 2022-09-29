ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples mayor: Rebuilding from Hurricane Ian is going to 'take time'

By Laura Layden, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
The city of Naples has sustained more than $20 million in damages from Hurricane Ian to government property.

That's just to its own buildings, vehicles and equipment — as well as the Naples Pier, which will have to be rebuilt.

Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann shared the estimate during an update on the impact of Hurricane Ian.

The city is still assessing damages to private homes and businesses, but it could be well in excess of $200 million, based on what can be seen from driving the streets, said City Manager Jay Boodheshwar.

"Of course, we can't see inside homes," he said.

Get Naples "back to the beautiful jewel that we are"

City staff is committed to the recovery effort and getting Naples "back to the beautiful jewel that we are," Heitmann said.

Video:Hurricane Ian in North Naples

"It's going to take time and we are going to do that as a community," she said.

She described the storm as "rough."

"First and foremost, I want to say I'm just happy we are all here," Heitmann said. "And I'm very thankful that our staff are safe and sound."

Ian, she said, was worse than expected and "not one that any of us could have predicted."

Heitmann rode out the storm at the city's emergency operations center, helping to make key decisions.

The recovery could take weeks, if not months, due to citywide damage, Boodheshwar said.

While winds were high, water did the real damage in the city, due to storm surge and heavy rains.

Many Naples roads remain hazardous

Many roads still remain hazardous, holding high water, Boodheshwar said.

He urged residents not to wade or drive through the flood waters, with dangerous objects in the roads that can't be seen from the surface.

"Gulf Shore Boulevard has a lot of high water," Boodheshwar said. "We are advising people to stay away from this section of town."

With such a high storm surge, he said many vehicles were left stranded in the road, and they've been towed to Baker Park. Stranded vehicles not in travel lanes are the responsibility of their owners.

Parks across Naples remain closed

All parks remain closed, except River Park, a home base for the city's recovery efforts and a place where residents can charge their phones.

Lowdermilk Park, in particular, saw a lot of damage, Boodheshwar said, with sharp, mangled objects everywhere.

He described Ian as a "storm like no other."

City Council plans to meet Friday to extend its local emergency declaration, which is necessary for "all kinds of reasons," Boodheshwar said, including the ability to get federal and state assistance with recovery efforts.

