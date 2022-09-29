Gartner's 2022 Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 is right around the corner—so we wanted to take a look back at last year's ranking to give you a preview of what to expect. The 2021 review focused on U.S. health systems, incorporating community opinions and quantitative data from IBM Watson to create useful supply chain insights. While the 2022 survey might take a different angle on the healthcare supply chain, expect to learn from both surveys' supply chain leadership and organizational innovation.

HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO