9 RCM headlines from September to know
From name changes to the introduction of new platforms, here are nine RCM stories Becker's reported in September:. 1. A report from the Health Management Academy and sponsored by R1 RCM identified four key reasons health systems pursue revenue cycle partnerships. 2. Advata, the data analytics spinoff from Renton, Wash.-based...
Optum, Change Healthcare complete $7.8B merger
Optum has completed its $7.8 billion merger with Change Healthcare. Optum's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, completed the acquisition Oct. 3, which merges Optum with healthcare data and analytics giant Change Healthcare, according to an Oct. 3 press release. The acquisition allows Optum to gain access to data from millions of healthcare transactions covering a broad swath of the U.S. population.
What to Expect from the Gartner 2022 Healthcare Supply Chain Ranking
Gartner's 2022 Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 is right around the corner—so we wanted to take a look back at last year's ranking to give you a preview of what to expect. The 2021 review focused on U.S. health systems, incorporating community opinions and quantitative data from IBM Watson to create useful supply chain insights. While the 2022 survey might take a different angle on the healthcare supply chain, expect to learn from both surveys' supply chain leadership and organizational innovation.
Concordance partners with software company on ecosystem for supply visibility
Concordance Healthcare Solutions, a Tiffin, Ohio-based medical supplier, will partner with software company Palantir Technologies "to power the first, fully integrated medical supply chain ecosystem," the companies said Oct. 3. In an effort to strengthen the supply chain and its lack of transparency, Concordance and Palantir are launching a platform...
Health systems are continuing to shift and change. Get inspiration from Dr. Charles Powell's tactic to grow in today's environment
Charles Powell, MD, MBA, is the chief executive officer of New York-based Mount Sinai National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute, the system chief of the division of pulmonary and critical care & sleep medicine of New York-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai and the professor of medicine of New York-based National Jewish Health.
Amylyx's ALS drug will cost $158K for annual supply
A recently approved amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment will be $158,000 for a year's supply, the product's manufacturer said in a Sept. 30 investor conference call, according to The New York Times. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' ALS drug, Relyvrio, has had a bumpy path. In March, an FDA panel argued that the data...
More companies are naming 'chief metaverse officers'
One in 4 people will spend at least an hour a day in the metaverse in a few years, management consulting company Gartner Inc. recently told Bloomberg. In light of that trend, many companies are adding chief metaverse officers to their C-suites, Essence reported Sept. 28. Procter & Gamble, Crate...
Ochsner physicians share insights to optimize safety, quality metrics
Experts from New Orleans-based Ochsner Health detail their methods for monitoring patient safety and quality metrics in a new book. Optimizing Widely Reported Hospital Quality and Safety Grades is a "playbook" for healthcare systems to understand and improve publicly reported metrics, according to an Oct. 3 news release from the health system.
Oracle implements changes to Cerner employee benefits
Oracle has changed some PTO benefits for certain Cerner employees who are classified as hourly, the Kansas City Business Journal reported Sept. 30. Prior to Oracle acquiring Cerner, employees had access to flexible PTO, acquiring up to 25 days for those who had worked at the company for more than 10 years, but that will now change for hourly employees.
6 steps leaders should take to prepare workers for a possible recession
Leaders should react to the looming recession by zeroing in on their workforce, not just their workplace, according to a recent article from the employee experience platform Great Place to Work. Businesses tend to "recession-proof" by reducing expenses, but maintaining employee morale can keep performance up through financially turbulent times....
Specialty pharmacy programs create revenue, improve care
With some hospitals citing annual losses in the billions and cutting jobs to stay afloat, it’s clear that we’re in a time of great hardship for many healthcare organizations. To keep these critical community partners out of the red, it’s time for services that create new and reliable...
Hospitals likely to end 2022 in the red despite August boost, report says
U.S. hospital margins continue to fluctuate in 2022, making it likely hospitals will end the year in the red, according to strategic consulting company Kaufman Hall. Fluctuations are due to high expenses and low volume compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Oct. 3 National Hospital Flash Report. The median year-to-date operating margin index was down 0.3 percent in August. Margins improved slightly by a median of 4.2 percentage points over July 2022 but remained down by a median of 2.1 percentage points from August 2021, according to the report.
Walgreens to use robots for prescription fulfillment amid staff shortages
Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to use automation to combat its ongoing nationwide staff shortage, the Washington Street Journal reported Oct. 2. Walgreens will set up a network of centralized, automated drug-filling centers with robotic arms that can sort and bottle multicolored pills. Automation will cut pharmacist workloads by 25 percent and save the company more than $1 billion a year, Walgreens told the WSJ.
Trinity Health reports $1.4B annual loss
Higher labor costs put pressure on Trinity Health's margins in fiscal year 2022, according to financial documents released Sept. 30. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health posted revenue of $19.93 billion in the 12 months ended June 30, down from $20.16 billion a year earlier. The health system said net patient service revenue was up 1.8 percent year over year, primarily because of increased outpatient volume and payment rates.
Rady Children's partners with data company to launch pediatric genomic screening
San Diego-based Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine has partnered with healthcare data company PlumeCare RWE to create a pilot program that will screen newborns for 400 genetic diseases. The program, BeginNGS, will use rapid whole genome sequencing to diagnose and identify treatment options for genetic conditions before symptoms begin,...
9 health systems installing new EHR systems
Here are nine health systems that have implemented new EHR systems since Sept. 9. Sundance, Wyo.-based Crook County Medical District is switching to Oracle Cerner as its EHR vendor. The move comes as the hospital was dissatisfied with its other EHR system. Houlton (Maine) Regional Hospital implemented Meditech's EHR system...
