Researchers propose guidelines and methods for consistently generating high-quality brain organoids

The development of anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies that may slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease by breaking down amyloid plaques, a hallmark of the disease, has brought fresh hope to aging populations and the doctors who treat them. But a new study, led by UC San Francisco, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Alzheimer's Association, shows that fewer Black, Hispanic and Asian patients would qualify for these treatments, since cognitive impairment in these groups is more likely to be caused by other forms of dementia that may be unrelated to amyloid plaques.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO