Researchers propose guidelines and methods for consistently generating high-quality brain organoids

Enzyme found to play a crucial role in guiding cellular response to stress
An enzyme called Fic, whose biochemical role was discovered at UT Southwestern more than a dozen years ago, appears to play a crucial part in guiding the cellular response to stress, a new study suggests. The findings, published in PNAS, could eventually lead to new treatments for a variety of diseases.
Study provides new insights into the underlying physiology of mevalonate kinase deficiency
A new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research shows how rises in core body temperature may trigger the inflammatory flares in people with a rare genetic autoinflammatory disease. The recessive disorder, called mevalonate kinase deficiency (MKD), is caused by mutations in the gene for mevalonate kinase, an essential...
Mount Sinai study suggests significant role of reactive oxygen species in maintaining healthy intestines
Mount Sinai researchers have published one of the first studies to demonstrate the importance of reactive oxygen species in maintaining stem cell function and preventing inflammation during wound repair, which could provide greater insights into the prevention and treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), according to findings published in the journal Gut on October 3.
Fungal involvement in tumors may drive worse cancer outcomes
The presence of some fungal species in tumors predicts-; and may even help drive-; worse cancer outcomes, according to a study from Weill Cornell Medicine and Duke University researchers. The study, which appears Sept. 29 in Cell, provides a scientific framework to develop tests that delineate specific fungal species in...
Facilitating innovative drug development with FLAG Claudin family proteins
The Claudin family proteins, including Claudin 18.2, Claudin 18.1, Claudin 6, and Claudin 9, have been introduced effectively by ACROBiosystems. These multi-pass full-length transmembrane target antigens are typically challenging to produce while preserving their original structure. ACROBiosystems has created many multi-pass transmembrane protein production platforms, including virus-like particles (VLP), detergent...
Uncontrolled high blood pressure responsible for cardiovascular emergencies in the USA
New research led by a Keele University professor has found that uncontrolled high blood pressure is the main cause of cardiovascular emergencies in the USA. "Essential" hypertension - the name given to high blood pressure not caused by other diseases - was found to be present in 13% of all cardiovascular disease diagnoses in US emergency departments, representing more than 2.7 million people, in a new study led by Keele's Professor Mamas Mamas.
Stanford researchers discover a sustainable way to produce cancer-fighting compound in the lab
Stanford University researchers have discovered a rapid and sustainable way to synthetically produce a promising cancer-fighting compound right in the lab. The compound's availability has been limited because its only currently known natural source is a single plant species that grows solely in a small rainforest region of Northeastern Australia.
New cell-free protein crystallization method: A major headway in the field of structural biology
The new cell-free protein crystallization (CFPC) method developed by Tokyo Tech includes direct protein crystallization and is a major headway in the field of structural biology. This technique will enable the analysis of unstable proteins that could not be studied using conventional methods. Analyzing these will increase our knowledge of cellular processes and functions.
BU neuroscientists hope to uncover new ways to treat memory-related disorders
You may not realize it, but each time you recall a memory-;like your first time riding a bike or walking into your high school prom-;your brain changes the memory ever so slightly. It's almost like adding an Instagram filter, with details being filled in and information being updated or lost with each recall.
Researchers discover a molecule that promotes tumor cell survival in retinoblastoma
Despite decades of medical advances, children who develop the pediatric eye cancer retinoblastoma often lose their vision or an eye due to a lack of specific, targeted therapies and a poor molecular understanding of the cancer. Now researchers at UT Southwestern and the University of Miami have discovered that a molecule – estrogen-related receptor gamma, or ESRRG – becomes hyperactive and promotes tumor cell survival in retinoblastoma. Blocking ESRRG, the team reported in Science Advances, kills retinoblastoma cells.
Simple prediction tools provide personalized risk estimates for patients undergoing hysterectomy for benign disease
Researchers have developed easy-to-use online prediction tools that provide personalized risk estimates for patients undergoing hysterectomy for benign disease. The study describing the models is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.220914. Hysterectomy is one of the most common surgical procedures, with one-third of women in Canada undergoing this...
Initiative prevents medical device-related pressure injuries
A short-term effort to prevent facial pressure injuries quickly demonstrated the potential impact of the initiative and led to institution-wide adoption of different types of noninvasive oxygen delivery devices. "Preventing Medical Device-Related Pressure Injuries due to Noninvasive Ventilation Masks and Nasal Cannulas" details the results of a quality improvement initiative...
Researchers report aminoadamantanes that block SARS-CoV-2 infection by S-nitrosylation of the host ACE2 protein
In a recent study published in Nature Chemical Biology, researchers investigated the use of aminoadamantane nitrate compounds as anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) drugs. Background. The United States Food & Drug Administration has approved memantine, an aminoadamantane drug, for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Building upon their experience,...
Study: Fewer Black, Hispanic and Asian patients qualify for treatments that slow Alzheimer's progression
The development of anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies that may slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease by breaking down amyloid plaques, a hallmark of the disease, has brought fresh hope to aging populations and the doctors who treat them. But a new study, led by UC San Francisco, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Alzheimer's Association, shows that fewer Black, Hispanic and Asian patients would qualify for these treatments, since cognitive impairment in these groups is more likely to be caused by other forms of dementia that may be unrelated to amyloid plaques.
Study helps understand how brain pathology influences the development of cognitive fatigue in MS patients
Using advanced diffusion neuroimaging technology, Kessler Foundation researchers investigated the relationship between the rate of cognitive fatigue to microstructural changes in the brain in persons with multiple sclerosis. Their findings help fill a gap in the current understanding of how brain pathology influences the development of fatigue over time. Their...
How COVID-19 affects the female reproductive system
As of October 3rd, 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more than 615 million cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2), along with over 6.5 million deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Chills, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell, fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, and headache are some common COVID-19 symptoms. Furthermore, numerous case reports have documented the impact of SARS‑CoV‑2 infections on the human body's organs and systems. Several questions have also been raised about its effect on women's reproductive health, especially pregnancy and fertility.
Collaboration aims to investigate ARTIDIS technology as novel treatment-optimization tool for solid tumors
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and ARTIDIS AG today announced a strategic alliance to investigate ARTIDIS technology as a novel treatment-optimization tool for patients with solid tumors in several distinct indications. Supported by previous scientific evidence, the ARTIDIS atomic force microscopy (AFM) technology rapidly captures the physical...
Daxor's BVA-100 diagnostic blood test reduces hospital length of stay for heart failure patients
Daxor Corporation, the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data validating the benefits of the Company's BVA-100 diagnostic blood test in reducing hospital length of stay (LOS) for heart failure (HF) patients. Data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2022 – which brought together the world's leading experts in heart failure from September 30th thru October 3rd, 2022, in Washington, DC.
Study reveals immune characteristics of long-COVID
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptoms may persist beyond the acute phase of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, typically about 28 days following the initial diagnosis. Post-acute sequelae of coronavirus disease 2019 (PASC), often referred to as ‘long COVID,’ is often used to describe the presence of these long-term symptoms following the initial recovery from COVID-19. PASC can cause significant morbidity, despite apparent SARS-CoV-2 clearance from the body.
People with developmental disability at high risk of avoidable in-hospital safety incidents
People with developmental disability are nearly three times as likely than other patients to experience preventable physical injuries while in hospital, reveals new research by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and the Universitat de Barcelona. The paper, published today (Monday 3 October) in the October issue...
