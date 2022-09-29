What happens when fashion crosses the line into comedy? With Balenciaga’s “The Mud Show” over the weekend during Paris Fashion Week, folks on Twitter were quick to turn a clip from the show into a viral meme. British magazine i-D posted a clip from the show on TikTok where a model can be seen walking the mud runway with hunched forward as she swung both of her arms. Since its posting posted, the video has received a staggering 20.8 million views, nearly two million likes and over 30,000 comments from people who commented on the muddied runway and the model’s walk.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 HOURS AGO