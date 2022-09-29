Read full article on original website
Related
KDWN
Muddy Fashion Show Inspires Memes, Boasts Kanye’s Runway Debut
What happens when fashion crosses the line into comedy? With Balenciaga’s “The Mud Show” over the weekend during Paris Fashion Week, folks on Twitter were quick to turn a clip from the show into a viral meme. British magazine i-D posted a clip from the show on TikTok where a model can be seen walking the mud runway with hunched forward as she swung both of her arms. Since its posting posted, the video has received a staggering 20.8 million views, nearly two million likes and over 30,000 comments from people who commented on the muddied runway and the model’s walk.
'WandaVision' star Elizabeth Olsen shuts down rumor that she's appearing in 'House of the Dragon:' 'I've never heard of such a thing'
Elizabeth Olsen denied rumors that she and Henry Cavill are going to appear in "House of the Dragon" season 2.
KDWN
‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Shows More Namor, But Who Is Black Panther?
Marvel dropped the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this morning, giving us more of a look into one of the studio’s most highly anticipated films ever. It starts with a funeral procession for King T’Challa, with Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda leading a funeral procession, walking next to someone holding her son’s mask. We go back and forth between the funeral and scenes with Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, the ruler of Talocan, who we hear saying, “Only the most broken people can be great leaders.”
Comments / 0