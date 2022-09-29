WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s a cold front moving into NW Kansas tonight prompting some passing showers. Expect some light rain in western Kansas overnight but totals will remain until 0.25′'. Cooler air will sink into the forecast out west tomorrow with highs halting in the 70′s, but in south central Kansas expect another mostly sunny and 80° day. As the front moves east tomorrow, some light rain is possible but when it all shakes out it should remain closer to the trace side of things. North central Kansas could see light showers through the evening with Wichita’s best chance for light rain by midnight.

WICHITA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO