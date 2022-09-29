Read full article on original website
City of Wichita announces police chief finalists
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita on Monday announced it has narrowed the search for a new police chief to two candidates, Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan. Knapp is a former Police Major who served with the Miami-Dade Police Department. He joined the department in 1994 and served for more than 26 years. He is currently an executive with a private-public safety technologies company.
Warm start to the work week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and cool morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today underneath a mainly sunny sky we go from fall to summer as highs soar into the middle 80s. While the Wichita area remains...
Wichita school district addresses overcrowding at Southeast
Pilots are in Salina mastering their flying skills, precision and maneuvers for the Nationals Aerobatic Championship. Holiday fundraiser helps Child Advocacy Center expand reach in Wichita. Updated: 5 hours ago. In 2016, the Junior League raised and donated $300,000 for the Child Advocacy Center (CAC). Father killed, 2 others hurt...
Temps to tumble by Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s a cold front moving into NW Kansas tonight prompting some passing showers. Expect some light rain in western Kansas overnight but totals will remain until 0.25′'. Cooler air will sink into the forecast out west tomorrow with highs halting in the 70′s, but in south central Kansas expect another mostly sunny and 80° day. As the front moves east tomorrow, some light rain is possible but when it all shakes out it should remain closer to the trace side of things. North central Kansas could see light showers through the evening with Wichita’s best chance for light rain by midnight.
Phoenix Wichita holds walk for overdose awareness
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Phoenix Wichita hosted its annual overdose awareness memorial walk at Brightwater Bay. The one-mile walk is supporting the Phoenix’s mission of assisting sobriety and the recovery community. The event featured music, community resources, lunch, and activities. Many family members were...
Father killed, 2 others hurt in Andover house fire
The discussion comes after at least 2 incidents that involved school security using pepper-spray to disperse crowds of unruly students. National Aerobatics Championship flies in to Salina Regional Airport. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pilots are in Salina mastering their flying skills, precision and maneuvers for the Nationals Aerobatic Championship. Holiday...
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting captured on a Ring home surveillance camera on Saturday. The shooting happened near Harry and George Washington Blvd. In the surveillance video shared with 12 News, you see people walking down the street. As they pass the home...
1 killed, 1 arrested in early-morning stabbing near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 38-year-old man was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge in a stabbing that killed 25-year-old Trebeon Golston early Monday morning near downtown Wichita. The stabbing happened at around 1:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. First Street. Responding officers found Golston unconscious and...
Wichita Police looking for three high-risk runaways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help locating 11-year-old Nathaniel Norman, 13-year-old Natalie Norman and 15-year-old Natalya Lassiter. They were last seen on foot in the 7200 block of East 37th Street North at around 8:45 Sunday night. Nathaniel is described as a white and black male...
Stabbing, shots fired reported in separate Republic County incidents
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two suspects are wanted in a stabbing Sunday in Courtland, a town in Republic County. In a separate incident Sunday, the Republic County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired, also in Courtland, with no reports of physical injuries. The Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded at 6:30...
Where’s Shane? ICT Bloktoberfest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s October! That means spooky things and, of course, Octoberfest celebrations!. ICT Bloktoberfest is kicking off this weekend. We’ll be out this morning getting a look at all of the fun things waiting for you this weekend including live music, food, games, and drinks!
Dry and warm this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cool start to the morning with dissipating showers across parts of Kansas- look for mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 80s. The weather pattern across the U.S. is being influenced by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and blocking the jet stream flow. Kansas is stuck between a system over the Rockies and the remnants of Ian along the East Coast, and the net result is quiet and dry weather across the state. Expect Sunday to be a lot like today with a cool morning and warm afternoon.
Andover coming together in first ‘Greater Andover Days’ celebration since April tornado
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Greater Andover Days kicks off this weekend, the community is celebrating while they continue to clean up from April’s tornado. Five months have passed since an EF-3 tornado tore through the Reflection Lake neighborhood, uprooting trees and causing extensive home damage, with some even being leveled.
One dead after hit and run in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: WPD confirmed that the 35-year-old Wichita man who was hit was crossing Lincoln Street when he was struck by a black pickup truck traveling eastbound. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms that a 35-year-old Wichita man is dead after an early Sunday morning hit and...
Andover holds annual festival months after tornado, many still rebuilding
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Celebrations continue in Andover for the annual Greater Andover Days weekend. The festival comes after a difficult time for some in town, recovering from the devastating EF3 tornado on April 29. Over five months later, some homeowners are still in the rebuilding process. Dale and Shirley...
Family mourns the loss of loved one after house fire in Andover
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday night update: An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. Neighbors and family members are now trying to piece together the tragedy. “It’s a total loss,” said Isaiah Taylor, whose first and...
WPD: Body found in Swanson Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - SUNDAY UPDATE: The Wichita Police department has confirmed the person found in Swanson park died by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson...
One dead, two in critical condition, following massive house fire in Andover
Andover Days kicks off this weekend, but many in the community are still working to repair the damage of the Andover tornado. 7-year old Sadie give weather forecast over a rainbow.
Junior League of Wichita to host Holiday Galleria this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Junior League of Wichita will host its 18th annual Holiday Galleria: A Day of Shopping, A Year of Giving, beginning Thursday. The event, scheduled for October 6-8, 2022 at Century II Expo Hall features upscale shopping with more than 120 regional and national merchants. Thursday,...
Newton man charged with attempted murder in W. Wichita crash, stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 38-year-old Newton man, arrested for attempted murder last Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a stabbing and alleged intentional car crash, made his first appearance Monday in Sedgwick County District Court. Formal charges against Julian Gonzalez include attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated endangering...
