Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax RebatesCadrene HeslopRoanoke, VA
Dogwood Restaurant's menu is highy recommendedCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Williamson Road branch Library offers many October EventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge Nightmares is open for the Halloween seasonCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke, Building a multilingual city
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Iliana Sepulveda is a board member for Latinas Network – a group that connects Roanoke’s Hispanic population to resources in the city. She moved to Roanoke five years ago. “I was like where’s the office of Latino affairs and there was no office...
macaronikid.com
Lynchburg and Central Virginia Fall Festivals and Fun: October 24-31
October 24-31 Festivals, Fun, and Family-Friendly Events. Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
wfxrtv.com
City of Salem prepares for upcoming half marathon and 8K
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem is gearing up for the Salem Half Marathon, Virginia’s Blue Ridge 8K, and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Half Marathon and 8K will start at 8:00 a.m. The route will take runners through neighborhoods, Roanoke College, and the Roanoke River Greenway. The races will both start and finish at the Salem Farmers Market.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NRVNews
Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf
McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
WSET
School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
Virginia Business
Roanoke apartments sell for $14.6M
Gramercy Row Apartment Residences has a new owner. Tazewell Development LLC sold the 82-unit apartment community with ground floor commercial space in downtown Roanoke to a private investor group for $14.6 million on Sept. 22, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer. The apartments, built in 2017, are located at...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Dogwood Restaurant
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are all kinds of restaurants with unique and different flavors but every now and then you get to craving country cookin’. Vinton has been home to a restaurant serving up momma’s favorite fixins’ for decades and they have the loyal fan base to prove it in this week’s Hometown Eats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blue Ridge Muse
How wet is it out there? Too damn wet
After a night of drenching rains. high winds and much of what remains of Hurricane Ian as it churned through our area, much of Southwestern Virginia, including Floyd County, New River Valley, and Roanoke, awoke Saturday morning with a wind advisory in place until noon and a flood watch remaining until 2 p.m.
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
wfxrtv.com
Power outages in Danville
Danville and Pulaski residents brace for Ian’s impacts. Downtown Roanoke Businesses Prep for Storm, expect …. First responders on standby in Danville for hurricane …. Pulaski County local church opens their doors to …. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering. Foodie...
WSET
Audiology Experts Explain Impact of Electrical Signals in Your Ear
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates knows the ins and outs of your ear. Emily finds out how the electric signals in your ear can impact your hearing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Crews working to restore power in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Crews in Danville were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 customers. As of 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, the city has 1,984 customers without power due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The largest concentration of outages is in the Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills area, where there about 500 customers without power.
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
WSLS
Stratford Village Apartments residents frustrated with lack of assistance after fire
ROANOKE, Va. – Two weeks after a deadly fire, residents at Stratford Village Apartments are fed up. “It’s frustrating because she has all her stuff there. Everything she has is there at the apartment,” said Missy Spradlin, whose mother lives in one of the units. Despite being...
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found Saturday morning in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW with what was believed to be a non-critical gunshot wound, according to Roanoke Police. Police were notified around 5:00 a.m. about a report of a person who had been shot. The woman...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
WUSA
Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry
HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
wfxrtv.com
Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
Comments / 0