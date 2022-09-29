Read full article on original website
Asian shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.3% in morning trading to 26,811.08. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 surged 2.4% to 6,610.50. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.0% to 2,198.44. Markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai were closed for holidays. “Asian equities were positive on Tuesday after a corrective session as traders eye potentially oversold market conditions,” Anderson Alves at ActivTrades said in a report. On Monday, Wall Street soared to its best day in months in a widespread relief rally after some unexpectedly weak data on the economy raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about hiking interest rates.
Concordance partners with software company on ecosystem for supply visibility
Concordance Healthcare Solutions, a Tiffin, Ohio-based medical supplier, will partner with software company Palantir Technologies "to power the first, fully integrated medical supply chain ecosystem," the companies said Oct. 3. In an effort to strengthen the supply chain and its lack of transparency, Concordance and Palantir are launching a platform...
Optum, Change Healthcare complete $7.8B merger
Optum has completed its $7.8 billion merger with Change Healthcare. Optum's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, completed the acquisition Oct. 3, which merges Optum with healthcare data and analytics giant Change Healthcare, according to an Oct. 3 press release. The acquisition allows Optum to gain access to data from millions of healthcare transactions covering a broad swath of the U.S. population.
Tenet executive chair resigns
Tenet Healthcare Executive Chair Ronald Rittenmeyer resigned Oct. 1 due to personal health reasons, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Dallas-based Tenet is treating Mr. Rittenmeyer's resignation as a termination on account of disability pursuant to the terms of his employment contract. "Your resignation will be...
What to Expect from the Gartner 2022 Healthcare Supply Chain Ranking
Gartner's 2022 Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 is right around the corner—so we wanted to take a look back at last year's ranking to give you a preview of what to expect. The 2021 review focused on U.S. health systems, incorporating community opinions and quantitative data from IBM Watson to create useful supply chain insights. While the 2022 survey might take a different angle on the healthcare supply chain, expect to learn from both surveys' supply chain leadership and organizational innovation.
Labor Department invests $80M into nursing workforce
The U.S. Labor Department invested $80 million of funding in support of nursing training programs Oct. 3. The funding comes from the agency's Nursing Expansion Grant Program. The investment is designed to expand the pipeline of nurses "while advancing equity and creating pathways for workers to fill these jobs and improve the nation's healthcare system."
Trinity Health reports $1.4B annual loss
Higher labor costs put pressure on Trinity Health's margins in fiscal year 2022, according to financial documents released Sept. 30. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health posted revenue of $19.93 billion in the 12 months ended June 30, down from $20.16 billion a year earlier. The health system said net patient service revenue was up 1.8 percent year over year, primarily because of increased outpatient volume and payment rates.
More companies are naming 'chief metaverse officers'
One in 4 people will spend at least an hour a day in the metaverse in a few years, management consulting company Gartner Inc. recently told Bloomberg. In light of that trend, many companies are adding chief metaverse officers to their C-suites, Essence reported Sept. 28. Procter & Gamble, Crate...
Hospitals likely to end 2022 in the red despite August boost, report says
U.S. hospital margins continue to fluctuate in 2022, making it likely hospitals will end the year in the red, according to strategic consulting company Kaufman Hall. Fluctuations are due to high expenses and low volume compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Oct. 3 National Hospital Flash Report. The median year-to-date operating margin index was down 0.3 percent in August. Margins improved slightly by a median of 4.2 percentage points over July 2022 but remained down by a median of 2.1 percentage points from August 2021, according to the report.
Oracle implements changes to Cerner employee benefits
Oracle has changed some PTO benefits for certain Cerner employees who are classified as hourly, the Kansas City Business Journal reported Sept. 30. Prior to Oracle acquiring Cerner, employees had access to flexible PTO, acquiring up to 25 days for those who had worked at the company for more than 10 years, but that will now change for hourly employees.
Veta Health partners with Twilio to provide video telehealth capabilities
Virtual care company Veta Health is partnering with digital health company Twilio to bring video communication capabilities to its platform. Veta's asynchronous text chat features are already powered by Twilio. The video communication will allow clinicians to virtually meet patients through a secure link that does not require an app download, according to the Oct. 3 Veta news release.
URMC CEO to retire in 2023
Mark Taubman, MD, CEO of University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center and dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry, is set to retire in December 2023. Dr. Taubman, a cardiologist, became the first to serve as both dean and CEO when he assumed the posts in 2015, according to a Sept. 30 news release from the hospital. He has served the medical center since 2003, when he became chief of the cardiology unit.
3 types of meetings and how to run them
COVID-19 has "broken" meetings, but defining their purposes might improve their productivity, according to a Sept. 29 Harvard Business Review article. The article was written by Amy Bonsall, CEO of Collective, an advising platform for distributed organizations. According to Ms. Bonsall, a hybrid environment has made it harder to host meaningful meanings.
