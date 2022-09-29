Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
Jeep stolen from Louisville repair shop recovered
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have recovered a Jeep that was stolen after a thief snatched the keys from an overnight key drop. Belinda Roberts, the owner of the Jeep, said it was found in Indian Hills Sunday night, about 5 miles away from where it was stolen. The crime...
Louisville man wanted for murder found over a month later during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was driving down an interstate in Henry County when he was pulled over by Kentucky State Police for a traffic violation. Shortly thereafter, the trooper discovered the driver was wanted for murder. On Oct. 2 at around 1:30 a.m., a KSP trooper conducted...
Wave 3
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
wdrb.com
Police looking for missing woman last seen on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a woman who has been missing more than a week. Diana Newton was last seen on Sept. 24 in the 3500 block of Bardstown Road, near Glenworth Avenue. She is 47 years old. If you see her or have any information, call...
WLKY.com
Narcan vending machine in Kentucky empty within day of being installed
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine is completely empty just one day after it was installed. Vine Grove police Chief Kenny Mattingly said the machine was empty by 6 p.m. last Friday. The machine was just announced and unveiled the day before. "I thought it would...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man shot in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue just before 9 p.m. On scene, they found a man who had been shot once, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
wdrb.com
Missing 9-year-old Louisville boy found safe, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 9-year-old boy. Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road, which is near Bellarmine University and the Nazareth Home - Highlands Campus. He was last seen shortly after 9...
Wave 3
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
WLKY.com
Vacant properties pose risk to neighbors, Louisville Fire Department says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is sorting through charred bits and pieces at his home on Slevin Street, days after flames erupted at a vacant house next door. Ashanti Harrison has rented his house in the Portland neighborhood for two years and never expected to lose everything. "It's...
LMPD identifies Prospect man who died when his Audi flipped down the Gene Snyder several times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after flipping his car several times down a Louisville interstate early Sunday. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit and officers were reportedly notified of the accident on I-265 North, according to a department spokesperson. Investigators determined that "for some unknown...
WANE-TV
Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
WLKY.com
Man killed as car flips several times in crash on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in an early morning crash on the Gene Snyder Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 3:45 a.m., LMPD's Seventh Division were notified of a crash on the northbound lanes of the Snyder just past the Smyrna Parkway exit. When they got...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man dies after driving off roadway on Gene Snyder, just past Smyrna exit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after driving his car off the roadway on I-265 northbound, just past the Smyrna exit early Sunday morning. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported collision on the Gene Snyder Freeway around 3:45 a.m.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue around 9:00p.m. When officers...
WLKY.com
Family of man killed in California neighborhood say they're closer to justice after suspect arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man who was shot and killed in the California Neighborhood says they’re one step closer to getting justice for their loved one. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police said they pulled over 29-year-old Alex Foster for speeding in Henry County, and when they ran a check on him, they discovered the outstanding warrant for his arrest. Foster was pulled over around 1:30 am Sunday on Interstate 71 at mile marker 26.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
WLKY.com
JCPS students help Louisville artist create mural at Family and Children's Place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Engelhard Elementary got to have a hand in helping create and execute a mural at the Family and Children's Center. The mural was made up of a depiction of children and families and a globe with students painted hands around it in multi-colored paint.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Vacant building catches fire in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after a vacant building caught fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters said damage is heavy, but no one was hurt. So far, no cause has been released.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
WLKY.com
Name of firefighter who died of cancer added to Jefferson Square Park memorial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community gathered on Monday morning to remember firefighters across Jefferson County who sacrificed their lives. A memorial ceremony was held at the monument in Jefferson Square Park, where one more name was added to the list. Sgt. David Pawley died of cancer caused by toxins...
