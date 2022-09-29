ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Jeep stolen from Louisville repair shop recovered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have recovered a Jeep that was stolen after a thief snatched the keys from an overnight key drop. Belinda Roberts, the owner of the Jeep, said it was found in Indian Hills Sunday night, about 5 miles away from where it was stolen. The crime...
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
LMPD: Man shot in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue just before 9 p.m. On scene, they found a man who had been shot once, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Missing 9-year-old Louisville boy found safe, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 9-year-old boy. Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road, which is near Bellarmine University and the Nazareth Home - Highlands Campus. He was last seen shortly after 9...
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
Man killed as car flips several times in crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in an early morning crash on the Gene Snyder Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 3:45 a.m., LMPD's Seventh Division were notified of a crash on the northbound lanes of the Snyder just past the Smyrna Parkway exit. When they got...
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue around 9:00p.m. When officers...
Family of man killed in California neighborhood say they're closer to justice after suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man who was shot and killed in the California Neighborhood says they’re one step closer to getting justice for their loved one. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police said they pulled over 29-year-old Alex Foster for speeding in Henry County, and when they ran a check on him, they discovered the outstanding warrant for his arrest. Foster was pulled over around 1:30 am Sunday on Interstate 71 at mile marker 26.
LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
VIDEO: Vacant building catches fire in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after a vacant building caught fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters said damage is heavy, but no one was hurt. So far, no cause has been released.
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
