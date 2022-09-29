ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

9NEWS

Man sentenced to 42 years for shooting veteran during home invasion

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County judge sentenced a 22-year-old man last month to 42 years for a shooting during a home invasion four years ago. Raymond Ramirez was sentenced Sept. 23 for his role in an armed burglary on Oct. 21, 2018, at a home on 88th Avenue in Greeley, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Boulder Police respond to shooting in University Hill

BOULDER, Colo. — One person was shot and injured by police responding to a shots fired call in Boulder early Sunday morning, the Boulder Police Department said. Police said at 1:27 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call near the 1200-block of Pennsylvania Avenue. As officers were investigating, they received another call of shots fired two blocks away. Officers responded and encountered multiple armed suspects.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

1 injured in shooting involving police on RTD bus

AURORA, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting involving Aurora police on a Regional Transportation District bus Sunday evening, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened Sunday evening on a #15 bus near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Moline Street. At least one Aurora police officer fired their weapon on the bus, APD said.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man with knife shot, killed by Aurora police on RTD bus

AURORA, Colo. — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by Aurora police on a Regional Transportation District bus on Colfax Avenue Sunday evening, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened on a #15 bus near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Moline...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Good Samaritan Medical Center lockdown lifted, no threat found

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A lockdown at Good Samaritan Medical Center has been lifted after no threat was found on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple police agencies responded after a report of gunfire outside the hospital, at 200 Exempla Circle, according to the Lafayette Police Department. The hospital was on lockdown as...
LAFAYETTE, CO
9NEWS

2 found dead in Loveland home

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police said there is no known threat to the public after two people were found dead in a Loveland home Monday morning. The Loveland Police Department said around 8:30 a.m., a relative asked officers to conduct a welfare check at a home on Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. The victims were a 67-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. Their names have not yet been released.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Denver, Aurora community groups want statewide task force on police accountability

DENVER — Leaders of community groups in Denver and Aurora announced plans Monday to create a statewide task force dedicated to police accountability and transparency. “Violence is on the uptick, whether we’re talking youth violence, officer-involved shootings -- it does not matter what the violence is. Violence begets violence," said Candice Bailey, activist and member of the Aurora Police Oversight Task Force.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in attack

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An undercover Fort Collins police detective was attacked and seriously injured by an acquaintance of a suspect who was the target of a prior investigation, the department said Friday. Plainclothed, undercover detectives were conducting follow-up work for the case near North Boise Avenue and East...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

$238K check sent to hackers by mistake, Boulder County says

BOULDER, Colo. — An investigation is underway after Boulder County mistakingly sent a $238,000 check to a fraudulent account. The county said on Friday that one of the county's vendors experienced a cyberattack, which allowed hackers to access information from the vendor to create a spearfishing email. The email...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Woman charged after 12-year-old daughter's fentanyl death

FIRESTONE, Colo. — A mother faces charges after her 12-year-old daughter died of a fentanyl overdose in May, Weld County prosecutors said. Mystique Wadena, 30, is charged with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance, both felonies. According to an arrest affidavit, around 7 p.m....
FIRESTONE, CO
9NEWS

68-year-old woman killed in Englewood shooting identified

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man who was seen running with a rifle not far from an area where gunshots were reported on Wednesday night was arrested after a woman was found dead nearby. Officers responded to the shots fired call around 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the area near South...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Arrest made in Lakewood fatal hit-and-run crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An Aurora woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday night in Lakewood. The driver, identified as Irene Martinez, 55, was headed west on West Colfax Avenue when she hit a pedestrian at Kendall Street and kept going, Lakewood Police said Friday. The victim is a woman, but her name is not being released at this time.
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Truck theft caught on camera

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A homeowner fired a gun at a man and woman early Sunday morning after he interrupted their efforts to steal his truck from the driveway of his Centennial home. The 23-year-old victim caught the man and woman stealing his blue Dodge pick-up truck from his driveway...
CENTENNIAL, CO
