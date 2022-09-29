Read full article on original website
Denver is Preparing For an Influx of Migrants From TexasTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver jails will expand medication-assisted addiction treatmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado patrol plans I-70 chain law checkpoints for commercial vehiclesHeather WillardColorado State
These 3 hidden Denver speakeasies will elevate your nightInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Survey reveals the 15 most annoying things you can do on an airplaneBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Man sentenced to 42 years for shooting veteran during home invasion
GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County judge sentenced a 22-year-old man last month to 42 years for a shooting during a home invasion four years ago. Raymond Ramirez was sentenced Sept. 23 for his role in an armed burglary on Oct. 21, 2018, at a home on 88th Avenue in Greeley, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.
Suspect arrested after shoplifter fired shots at Lakewood Police
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Denver man was arrested Friday night after reports of shoplifting at a Walmart turned into a foot pursuit with the suspect, who's accused of firing shots at a Lakewood Police officers. The suspect, Richard Lee Arellano, 29, was in custody in the Jefferson County jail...
'It's terrifying' | CU students warn of escalating violence on University Hill
BOULDER, Colo. — Several University of Colorado (CU) students and the owner of a security guard company said a shootout on University Hill early Sunday morning was just the latest incident in a concerning trend of escalating violence perpetrated by armed groups of people who come to the area.
Boulder Police respond to shooting in University Hill
BOULDER, Colo. — One person was shot and injured by police responding to a shots fired call in Boulder early Sunday morning, the Boulder Police Department said. Police said at 1:27 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call near the 1200-block of Pennsylvania Avenue. As officers were investigating, they received another call of shots fired two blocks away. Officers responded and encountered multiple armed suspects.
Juvenile seriously injured in hit-and-run, police looking for suspect vehicle
DENVER — Authorities are trying to locate the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run in Denver last month that left a juvenile seriously injured. Denver Police Department said a pickup hit the victim while they were in the crosswalk on South Clay Street at the intersection with West Asbury Avenue. The juvenile suffered serious injuries.
1 injured in shooting involving police on RTD bus
AURORA, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting involving Aurora police on a Regional Transportation District bus Sunday evening, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened Sunday evening on a #15 bus near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Moline Street. At least one Aurora police officer fired their weapon on the bus, APD said.
Man with knife shot, killed by Aurora police on RTD bus
AURORA, Colo. — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by Aurora police on a Regional Transportation District bus on Colfax Avenue Sunday evening, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened on a #15 bus near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Moline...
2 juveniles killed in 'gunfire exchange' after trespassing in backyard, police say
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two juveniles were shot and killed after trespassing into the backyard of a home Sunday afternoon, the Northglenn Police Department said. Police said officers responded about 2 p.m. on the report of a trespass and felony menacing to the 11600 block of Pearl Street, which is south of the intersection of 120th Avenue and Washington Street.
Good Samaritan Medical Center lockdown lifted, no threat found
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A lockdown at Good Samaritan Medical Center has been lifted after no threat was found on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple police agencies responded after a report of gunfire outside the hospital, at 200 Exempla Circle, according to the Lafayette Police Department. The hospital was on lockdown as...
2 found dead in Loveland home
LOVELAND, Colo. — Police said there is no known threat to the public after two people were found dead in a Loveland home Monday morning. The Loveland Police Department said around 8:30 a.m., a relative asked officers to conduct a welfare check at a home on Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. The victims were a 67-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. Their names have not yet been released.
Denver, Aurora community groups want statewide task force on police accountability
DENVER — Leaders of community groups in Denver and Aurora announced plans Monday to create a statewide task force dedicated to police accountability and transparency. “Violence is on the uptick, whether we’re talking youth violence, officer-involved shootings -- it does not matter what the violence is. Violence begets violence," said Candice Bailey, activist and member of the Aurora Police Oversight Task Force.
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in attack
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An undercover Fort Collins police detective was attacked and seriously injured by an acquaintance of a suspect who was the target of a prior investigation, the department said Friday. Plainclothed, undercover detectives were conducting follow-up work for the case near North Boise Avenue and East...
Police officer released from hospital after pursuit near Denver airport
DENVER — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the officer who was injured in a crash near DIA after a police pursuit on Saturday was being released from the hospital. One person was killed and another was arrested in the police chase that ended in a crash near Denver International Airport, the police said.
$238K check sent to hackers by mistake, Boulder County says
BOULDER, Colo. — An investigation is underway after Boulder County mistakingly sent a $238,000 check to a fraudulent account. The county said on Friday that one of the county's vendors experienced a cyberattack, which allowed hackers to access information from the vendor to create a spearfishing email. The email...
Man who called 911 on woman hit by train in a police car speaks
GREELEY, Colo. — It’s been two weeks since a freight train collided with an occupied police car, and now a man connected to the events leading up to the incident is revealing his thoughts. 9NEWS obtained dispatch audio and the 12-minute 911 call made in which a 22-year-old...
Woman charged after 12-year-old daughter's fentanyl death
FIRESTONE, Colo. — A mother faces charges after her 12-year-old daughter died of a fentanyl overdose in May, Weld County prosecutors said. Mystique Wadena, 30, is charged with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance, both felonies. According to an arrest affidavit, around 7 p.m....
68-year-old woman killed in Englewood shooting identified
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man who was seen running with a rifle not far from an area where gunshots were reported on Wednesday night was arrested after a woman was found dead nearby. Officers responded to the shots fired call around 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the area near South...
Arrest made in Lakewood fatal hit-and-run crash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An Aurora woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday night in Lakewood. The driver, identified as Irene Martinez, 55, was headed west on West Colfax Avenue when she hit a pedestrian at Kendall Street and kept going, Lakewood Police said Friday. The victim is a woman, but her name is not being released at this time.
2 men sentenced to life in prison for Denver double homicide
DENVER — Two men were each sentenced to two life sentences for a double homicide that occured in April of last year. Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez, both 23, were charged in the fatal shootings of DeAngelo Tafoya, 22, and David Lara, 59. Police responded to the shooting at...
Truck theft caught on camera
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A homeowner fired a gun at a man and woman early Sunday morning after he interrupted their efforts to steal his truck from the driveway of his Centennial home. The 23-year-old victim caught the man and woman stealing his blue Dodge pick-up truck from his driveway...
