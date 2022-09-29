ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian: Emergency shelter to close at noon after storm passes

By Zoe Nicholson, Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

Update, Friday: According to Chatham County, the temporary shelter opened at Compassion Christian Church by the American Red Cross will close at noon today. Salvation Army is prepared to receive shelter residents that continue to need assistance.

Anyone needing shelter, can visit homelessauthority.org/shelters/ to see a list of shelters available.

Previous story:

As early as Wednesday morning, a fleet of city workers spread out through the city to ready Savannah's homeless population for Hurricane Ian , according to Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

"I have been particularly concerned about those in our city that do not have a roof over their heads," Johnson said at a Wednesday media briefing.

Several of the county's largest homeless camps, including one under the Harry Truman Parkway overpass on E. President Street, are in flood-prone areas, leaving hundreds of people vulnerable to the overnight rains and winds expected to soon batter the Georgia coast.

Hurricane Prep: Here is what Savannah, Chatham officials want you to know

Live Updates: Storm becomes Category 1 hurricane again as it heads towards Georgia, S.C.

Bracing for Ian: Georgia's seasonal high tides will cause flooding as storm comes ashore

Nonprofits and government agencies have teamed up to provide emergency shelters, transportation and aid on a needed basis for people experiencing homelessness and those with unsafe housing conditions during Hurricane Ian, which was a Category 1 storm as it approached the waters off the coast of Tybee Island Thursday evening.

The Salvation Army is opening an emergency shelter, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, with Chatham Area Transit offering free rides until 9:30 p.m.

  • Shelter location: Compassion Christian Church at 55 Al Henderson Blvd.
  • Free CAT Rides: Available 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Oglethorpe Avenue transfer station downtown.
  • Pets : Animals are not allowed
  • Belongings : People can bring two bags each to the shelter
  • Cost : Free

The Salvation Army is also providing meals to workers at Chatham Emergency Management Agency during the storm. Those interested in volunteering in donating can contact Center for Hope Director Linda James at linda.james@uss.salvationarmy.org or 912-651-7420.

Nationally, the Salvation Army has readied dozens of mobile food units, stocked distribution warehouses and opened shelters for an estimated 1 million evacuees.

Chatham County has an estimated 600 homeless people and at least 40 camps scattered throughout the county, most of which are concentrated to Savannah's west- and eastsides. Union Mission, Inner City Night Shelter and Old Savannah City Mission are among local shelters open for people to weather the worst of the storm's expected impact.

Zoe covers growth and how it impacts communities in the Savannah area. Find her at znicholson@gannett.com, @zoenicholson_ on Twitter, and @zoenicholsonreporter on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Hurricane Ian: Emergency shelter to close at noon after storm passes

