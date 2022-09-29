ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Stock Hit as Margins Weaken, Inventory Builds and China Declines

By Evan Clark
 4 days ago
Nike Inc. was thrown off its stride by weaker margins, a big build up of inventory and declines in China — sending shares of the active giant down 9.2 percent in after-hours trading Thursday.

The company’s fiscal first-quarter profits fell 22 percent to 1.5 billion, or 93 cents a diluted share, from $1.9 billion, or $1.16 a share a year earlier.

Revenues for the three months ended Aug. 31 rose 4 percent to $12.7 billion, translating into a 10 percent gain on a currency neutral basis. Nike Direct sales increased 8 percent to $5.1 billion, a 14 percent rise on a currency neutral basis.

Both the top- and bottom-line results came in ahead of the expectations for analysts who, on average, were looking for earnings per share of 92 cents on revenues of $12.3 billion.

However, revenues in Greater China fell by 13 percent to $1.7 billion as that country continued to struggle with COVID-19 restrictions.

Nike’s inventories were valued at $9.7 billion at the end of the quarter, up 44 percent from a year earlier, a jump the company pinned on “elevated in-transit inventories from ongoing supply chain volatility, partially offset by strong consumer demand during the quarter.”

And gross margins declined 220 basis points to 44.3 percent of sales, raising concerns about just how promotional the market could become as the fashion industry and consumers muddle through a weakening economy.

The results appeared to increase only investor skittishness on the company — a powerhouse in the active space that nonetheless finds itself navigating a dicey market complicated by supply chain troubles, inflation and the threat of recession.

Nike’s aftermarket stock decline, to $86.60, came on top of a 3.4 percent drop to $95.33 in regular Wall Street trading before the quarterly update.

But John Donahoe, president and chief executive officer , underscored to analysts on a conference call that Nike was still setting the pace as the world’s largest sports apparel and footwear company.

“Our ability to expand the world of sport and to create the future of sport itself is why I wouldn’t trade Nike’s position with anyone,” Donahoe said. “Consumers continue to rate us their number-one cool and number-one favorite brand and we connect directly and deeply with consumers worldwide. No matter the macroeconomic dynamics, no matter the competitive landscape, the Nike brand and indeed all three of our brands, including Jordan and Converse, have created meaningful relationships with consumers across age, gender, ethnicity and more.”

It fell to chief financial officer Matthew Friend to go over the financial nitty gritty. He said: “This quarter it became clear to us the conditions in North America are shifting once again. Earlier orders by retailers driven by strong consumer demand and less predictable delivery timelines has led to elevated inventory levels broadly across consumer goods. Then transit times began to rapidly improve with signals that further improvement may be coming. At the same time, consumers are facing greater economic uncertainty and promotional activity across the marketplace is accelerating. Especially in apparel . As a result, we face a new degree of complexity.”

Friend said the company is now taking “decisive action to clear excess inventory, focusing on specific pockets of seasonally late product, predominantly in apparel.”

The Dire Message in Nike and VF’s Warnings

If fashion is a business of follow the leader — and corporate rhetoric aside, it very often is — the industry is in for some trouble. Both Nike Inc. and VF Corp. — two of retail’s strongest and best-positioned players — just shook investors with warnings that their businesses were headed into much rockier terrain as fall approached.
Dampening Expectations for Holiday 2022

Red flags for holiday 2022 are being raised. Consumer spending slowed sharply in July; fears that the U.S. will enter into a recession are mounting; Nike and VF Corp. are citing big inventory buildups meaning massive promotions in the near-term, and Macy’s, Nordstrom and Kohl’s in their second-quarter reports reduced forecasts for the year. Further guidance cuts through the industry could be seen in third-quarter reports. More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired Costumes2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech Gifts On Monday, Cowen & Co. gave a dim assessment of the...
Kim Kardashian Settles With SEC, Paying $1.3 Million for Crypto Post

Better say if you got paid. Kim Kardashian agreed to settle charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission, agreeing to pay $1.3 million after she touted EthereumMax crypto on social media, but failed to disclose that she was paid $250,000 for the post. Influencers are supposed to acknowledge when they...
Asian shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.3% in morning trading to 26,811.08. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 surged 2.4% to 6,610.50. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.0% to 2,198.44. Markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai were closed for holidays. “Asian equities were positive on Tuesday after a corrective session as traders eye potentially oversold market conditions,” Anderson Alves at ActivTrades said in a report. On Monday, Wall Street soared to its best day in months in a widespread relief rally after some unexpectedly weak data on the economy raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about hiking interest rates.
Thom Browne RTW Spring 2023

For his return to Paris, Thom Browne staged an Americana-inflected retelling of Cinderella, complete with a giant shoe and actresses Gwendoline Christie and Golden Globe-winning “Pose” star MJ Rodriguez as the lead characters. It was “an American prom mixed with Cinderella, mixed with the Paris Opera,” as the...
Ready, Set, Sell: It’s the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Well, it’s officially the fourth quarter, which is a critical time for retailers and brands as it’s a make-or-break time that hinges on a variety of factors, from the current state of the market to the mood of the consumer. This year, a looming recession is also causing concern.  As part of a series of reports aimed at offering small- to medium-size businesses a competitive edge this quarter and holiday shopping season, WWD gathered insights from solution providers and industry advisors on how to drive conversions — in-store and online. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look...
Paris Jackson Talks Upcoming Tour Ahead of Fashion Week Gigs

If there’s anything to calm a bit of nerves, it’s attending a Giambattista Valli show as beautiful dresses float dreamily by. At least that was the case for Paris Jackson, who sat front row at the Friday afternoon show, just ahead of her first fashion week gig set later at Le Popup du Label, and a Sunday night stint at Silencio.More from WWDFront Row at Givenchy RTW Spring 2023Balenciaga RTW Spring 2023Givenchy RTW Spring 2023 “I get to warm up a little bit. I’m so excited to be on this side of the world playing,” she said. They’re intimate acoustic sets, but...
Zendaya Holds Court in Sheer Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Runway Show

Zendaya brought her star power to Valentino’s front row on Sunday, joining a star-studded group of celebrities to watch the design house’s spring 2023 runway show. The actress attended the runway show hosted during Paris Fashion Week wearing an all-black, Valentino monogrammed set consisting of an oversize blazer, shorts and a sheer bodysuit from the spring 2023 collection.
Zendaya Determines Whether PP Pink or Black Was the Right Outfit Choice at Valentino

At the Valentino show, there were several camps. In the first one, those who went for hot pink on this rainy Sunday — Pink PP preferred. Among them Erykah Badu, who swept in looking regal in a floor-length marabout trimmed coat with a matching high hat. It made her easy to spot when she sprang from her seat to capture the finale and applaud Pierpaolo Piccioli’s spring collection.More from WWDThom Browne RTW Spring 2023Enfants Riches Déprimés RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023 Florence Pugh also was team pink, although she went for a softer hue with a high...
Burberry Shares Climb as Daniel Lee Heads to Work at Horseferry House

LONDON — Daniel Lee started work on Monday, and his first collection won’t appear until early next year, but it appears that investors already like his style.  In the five days since Lee’s appointment was revealed on Sept. 28, Burberry’s share price has risen by nearly 10 percent despite market turmoil, a drop in the FTSE 100, and an overall decline in European fashion and luxury stocks.More from WWDCrystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion WeekBurberry RTW Spring 2023Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023 On Monday, Burberry shares closed up a modest 0.6 percent at 18.19 pounds. But that increase was part...
Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle

Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDZimmermann RTW Spring 2023Inside Givenchy After Party at Paris...
Zuhair Murad RTW Spring 2023

Zuhair Murad is longing for escape. The Lebanese designer has long turned to individuals or architecture to anchor his collections, but this season he looked to nature — and man’s impact on it — for his inspiration. He traveled to the Vinicunca region of Peru and took...
