Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills vs. Dolphins Fines: Tua Hit Ruling for Matt Milano, Josh Allen vs. ‘Dirty’ Miami Player Punished
Football is a nasty game - so nasty that the NFL spends time trying to dissect which bits of nastiness cross the line into fine-worthy offenses. The Week 3 loss by the Buffalo Bills at Miami was full of such unsavory play, with quarterback Josh Allen penalized for ripping the helmet off the head of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, long-thought by the Bills to simply be a "dirty'' player.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Josh Allen, Buffalo Come Back To Stun Ravens, 23-20
Nothing a last-minute bunch of drama couldn't fix. The Baltimore Ravens offense is easy to define ... but difficult to stop. The Buffalo Bills offense is supposed to be difficult to define ... and impossible to stop. But "impossible'' occurred for a while again on Sunday in what would eventually...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football marks a story of two teams looking to bounce back after both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) suffered their first defeats of the 2022 season in week 3. Offensive struggles doomed the Buccaneers during a home loss to Green Bay while the Chiefs were upset on the road in Indianapolis.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams WATCH: Bobby Wagner Tackles Smoke-Bomb Fan On 49ers Field
The Los Angeles Rams trail the San Francisco 49ers as the second half continues on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium. But in the midst of all the action, a crazy fan got a little too involved in the second quarter, running onto the field with a pink smoke and a message written across his shirt.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Broncos Sign RB Latavius Murray Off Saints’ Practice Squad
There's new blood in the Broncos' backfield. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening that Denver signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints practice squad — a move necessitated by the loss of starting RB Javonte Williams, as head coach Nathaniel Hackett had hinted at.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A Standout Performance by Inside Linebackers
NASHVILLE – The absence of inside linebacker Zach Cunningham had problematic potential on Sunday given that the Tennessee Titans defense faced one of the NFL’s best running backs in Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor. It wound up as anything but a significant issue. Threeinside linebackers – David Long, Dylan...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Paul Zeise: Diontae Johnson said the quiet part out loud -- Steelers are rebuilding
Diontae Johnson had another pass hit off his hands and it turned into an interception Sunday, but he certainly didn't drop the ball when asked about what is ailing the Steelers. "Obviously, it's a rebuilding year," he said. Johnson attempted to clarify his comments at a Monday media availability, but...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Inserting Nijman, Moving Jenkins Comes with Risk, Reward
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the quest to get his best five offensive linemen on the field, might Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur move right tackle Elgton Jenkins to guard and insert Yosh Nijman at right tackle?. “I think, potentially,” LaFleur said on Monday, one day after the...
Arik Armstead on 49ers’ impressive defense in 24-9 win over Rams, exiting game with foot injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead talks about trying to play through a foot injury, having to exit Monday night’s game in the second half due to lingering pain and the impressive performance of San Francisco’s defense, recording seven sacks, in a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Streaker tackled by Rams linebacker during game against 49ers
A streaker's run was abruptly ended by a Rams linebacker on Monday. Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took down the streaker who managed to get away from security during an on-field escapade. With under a minute before halftime, the fully-clothed streaker dodged security and made it sideline-to-sideline during the Los Angeles Rams' Monday night matchup against their divisional rival the San Francisco 49ers.Security struggled to keep up with the fan, who was carrying a pink smoke grenade. However, when the fan reached the Rams' sideline the 6-foot, 241-pound Wagner tackled him to the ground. Security promptly detained the streaker and the game resumed shortly after.Linebacker Takkarist McKinley also chased down the streaker but Wagner intercepted the fan before McKinley could hit him. At the time, the Rams were losing to the Niners 14-6.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Clarifying Receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s “Visit” to Giants
View the original article to see embedded media. Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was in town for a visit to the Giants facility Monday, but not an official visit, according to a source familiar with the situation. CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Beckham...
George Kittle marvels at 49ers defense following 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, 49ers tight end George Kittle talks about how impressed he was with San Francisco’s defense, the seven sacks they recorded on Matthew Stafford, getting a little revenge in the rematch of last season’s NFC Championship and the offense clicking much better […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Things Happen in This Game’: Dan Campbell on Early Injuries
The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots vs. Packers: Hoyer Out, Zappe In After Veteran QB Suffers Head Injury
The interesting times for New England Patriots cornerbacks appear to be continuing on Sunday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. With incumbent starter Mac Jones already on the sidelines as he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered during the Pats’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 14-year veteran Brian Hoyer got the start in his stead.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tua Tagovailoa NFL Doctor Fired Due to Dolphins Concussion Controversy After Bills, Bengals Hits
The Buffalo Bills started a chain reaction in their Week 3 loss at the Miami Dolphins, with a major decision having reportedly been made in the Tua Tagovailoa case. According to Pro Football Talk in a Saturday report, the NFL Players Association has decided to fire the doctor who apparently gave clearance for Miami Dolphins QB Tagovailoa to play in Week 4 against the Bengals despite absorbing a violent hit in the previous game against the Bills.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash
Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch. Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jamie Collins Expected to Re-Sign With Patriots
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots begin to turn their attention to their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, they may be looking to add some help at linebacker from a familiar face. According to multiple reports, former Pats linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Padres snag a wild-card berth; Phils’ magic number down to 1
The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Padres were batting when the Miami Marlins beat the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Towns joins Timberwolves after week of illness
A noticeably slimmer Karl-Anthony Towns said he couldn't raise his voice much above the hushed tone he used to address the media Monday. The Timberwolves' All-Star, for the first time, had practiced in some capacity with the team after a non-COVID illness. "I'm still recovering, I'm still getting better," Towns...
