Bills vs. Dolphins Fines: Tua Hit Ruling for Matt Milano, Josh Allen vs. ‘Dirty’ Miami Player Punished
Football is a nasty game - so nasty that the NFL spends time trying to dissect which bits of nastiness cross the line into fine-worthy offenses. The Week 3 loss by the Buffalo Bills at Miami was full of such unsavory play, with quarterback Josh Allen penalized for ripping the helmet off the head of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, long-thought by the Bills to simply be a "dirty'' player.
LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
Herbert, Chargers bounce back with victory at Houston
Any concerns about how Justin Herbert might continue to look while dealing with a rib injury likely disappeared after he led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Entering Monday, the third-year quarterback leads the league with 1,250 passing yards through the first...
A Standout Performance by Inside Linebackers
NASHVILLE – The absence of inside linebacker Zach Cunningham had problematic potential on Sunday given that the Tennessee Titans defense faced one of the NFL’s best running backs in Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor. It wound up as anything but a significant issue. Threeinside linebackers – David Long, Dylan...
Report: Broncos Sign RB Latavius Murray Off Saints’ Practice Squad
There's new blood in the Broncos' backfield. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening that Denver signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints practice squad — a move necessitated by the loss of starting RB Javonte Williams, as head coach Nathaniel Hackett had hinted at.
Tua Tagovailoa NFL Doctor Fired Due to Dolphins Concussion Controversy After Bills, Bengals Hits
The Buffalo Bills started a chain reaction in their Week 3 loss at the Miami Dolphins, with a major decision having reportedly been made in the Tua Tagovailoa case. According to Pro Football Talk in a Saturday report, the NFL Players Association has decided to fire the doctor who apparently gave clearance for Miami Dolphins QB Tagovailoa to play in Week 4 against the Bengals despite absorbing a violent hit in the previous game against the Bills.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Come Back To Stun Ravens, 23-20
Nothing a last-minute bunch of drama couldn't fix. The Baltimore Ravens offense is easy to define ... but difficult to stop. The Buffalo Bills offense is supposed to be difficult to define ... and impossible to stop. But "impossible'' occurred for a while again on Sunday in what would eventually...
‘Things Happen in This Game’: Dan Campbell on Early Injuries
The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.
Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash
Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch. Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Has Rams Coach Sean McVay Speaking Out: ‘Draw the Line!’
The Los Angeles Rams will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night to cap off another exciting week of football. But it was the unfortunate events at the beginning of Week 4 on Thursday Night Football that dominated headlines over the weekend. The Miami Dolphins were visiting the Cincinnati...
Rams WATCH: Bobby Wagner Tackles Smoke-Bomb Fan On 49ers Field
The Los Angeles Rams trail the San Francisco 49ers as the second half continues on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium. But in the midst of all the action, a crazy fan got a little too involved in the second quarter, running onto the field with a pink smoke and a message written across his shirt.
How Worried About Pepperdine Should Gonzaga Be This Year
Every week as we count down the days until the return of college basketball Dan Dickau is taking an in depth look at a different WCC opponent Gonzaga will face this year. This week it's the Pepperdine Waves. Find out who Dan thinks are the players and matchups to watch...
Inserting Nijman, Moving Jenkins Comes with Risk, Reward
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the quest to get his best five offensive linemen on the field, might Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur move right tackle Elgton Jenkins to guard and insert Yosh Nijman at right tackle?. “I think, potentially,” LaFleur said on Monday, one day after the...
Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Kicks Off Preseason in Denver Against Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder will officially take the court again for the first time since the end of the 2021-22 season. In a matchup in Denver against the Nuggets, the Thunder will look to build chemistry and showcase the work they've put in over the summer. These are important games,...
What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season
In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
3 Keys to Broncos Snapping Raiders’ 4-Game Winning Streak
The Denver Broncos enter Week 1 at 2-1. A win over the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday would give Denver sole possession of first place in the AFC West. It hasn't always been pretty (in fact, it rarely has), but the Broncos are a competitive 2-1. Unlike last year's squad, which opened the season 3-0, the 2022 counterpart doesn't feel like fool's gold.
