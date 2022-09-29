Read full article on original website
TSM Albralelie Shares Apex Legends Trick to Only Get Gold Loot With Lifeline’s Ultimate
TSM streamer Albralelie shares a small trick to guarantee gold loot when you use Lifeline's ultimate. With the introduction of Armories, Respawn introduced "smart loot," giving players what they need instead of a random assortment of loot. Now, this may have been in play already with Lifeline's ultimate, but it's 100% a feature now.
Warzone SMG Tier List: October 2022
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has dropped its mid-season update which means that we have a brand new SMG Tier List breaking down what guns have risen to the top and which have fallen from grace. The mid-season patch, which went live on Sept. 28, has provided the usual...
