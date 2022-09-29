Read full article on original website
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick
Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
Aaron Rodgers: This way of winning is not sustainable
The Packers got a win on Sunday when Mason Crosby hit a game-winning field goal in overtime, but the postgame mood was not a totally celebratory one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers posted the lowest passer rating in a half in his career in the first half of Sunday’s game...
Russell Wilson has a right shoulder injury
The Broncos didn’t practice on Monday. Because they play on Thursday night, the Broncos are required to disclose any injuries, along with whether and to what extent the injured players would have practiced. If there had been practice. If there had been practice, quarterback Russell Wilson would have been...
Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year
DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
Bears cut Michael Badgley
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive. We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”
Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
Saquon Barkley: When I saw Tyrod Taylor go down, I realized I was up next at QB
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the...
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams
SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers
The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine carted off
Vikings safety Lewis Cine exited today’s game in London after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury. Cine, the Vikings’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, was injured in the first quarter, and players in the vicinity appeared to be very concerned by what they had seen. Most of the Vikings’ roster surrounded the cart to wish Cine well as he was taken off the field.
Baker Mayfield: I don’t care that the fans are booing, we’re going to figure it out
Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled through an ugly game in today’s loss to the Cardinals, and the fans in Carolina rained boos down on him late in the game. But Mayfield says he doesn’t care about that. Maygfield said after the game that he’s upset the Panthers lost,...
Broncos will sign Latavius Murray off Saints’ practice squad
The Broncos are signing Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. On Sunday, Denver lost running back Javonte Williams for the season with a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee. His injury left the Broncos with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone on the active roster, with Devine Ozigbo on the practice squad.
Bailey Zappe reflects on 'dream come true' NFL debut
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was active for the first time Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers. Little did he know he would make his NFL debut. Zappe replaced Brian Hoyer in the first quarter after the veteran QB exited with a head injury. The Western Kentucky product went on to complete 10 of his 15 passes for 99 yards and his first NFL touchdown.
With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad
With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
With Sam Darnold eligible to return, Matt Rhule doesn’t have any thoughts about a possible QB change
The Panthers offense was unsightly for the majority of Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Cardinals and the potential for a change at the unit’s key position was a topic of conversation at head coach Matt Rhule’s postgame press conference. Baker Mayfield had a number of passes batted...
Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good
Patriots coach Bill Belichick displayed plenty of respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after today’s game. Belichick was effusive with his praise of Rodgers, saying that the Patriots played well but that Rodgers was simply too much for them to stop. “In the end, Rodgers was just too good....
WATCH: Belichick spikes headset, berates ref after controversial play
Bill Belichick isn't known wearing his emotions on his sleeve, but he was animated on the sideline late in Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. Just before the two-minute warning, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs. However, upon further review, Doubs failed to hold on to the ball as he hit the ground.
Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley of the Rams take down a protester running across the field.
Trevor Lawrence: Weather no excuse, I have to play better
The Jaguars opened Sunday’s game against the Eagles with two quick touchdowns, but their 14-0 lead was gone by halftime and they wound up 29-21 losers on a wet and blustery day in Philadelphia. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a big hand in the turnaround. Lawrence lost four fumbles and...
