WisDOT: No traffic signals at Westmount and Highway 19

Wisconsin Department of Transportation representatives didn’t win over any of the more than 50 people who attended Wednesday night’s Public Involvement Meeting about the Westmount Drive-Highway 19 intersection because the state is not installing traffic signals.

Instead, Project Manager David Schmidt said during the Sept. 28 meeting at Meadow View Elementary School, the state is planning to install these safety improvements between Heatherstone Ridge and Charlotte’s Way on Highway 19:

• Offset turn lanes on 19 to provide “safe refuge” for left turning traffic improve flow for through traffic;

• Re-stripe the south approach of North Westmount Drive to include dedicated right turn; and

• Update existing curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Several residents complained to WisDOT officials about the speed moving through the intersection—which led to a pledge from WisDOT Traffic Safety Engineer Charlene Schmid to consider a pilot speed reduction of 25 miles per hour.

Brain Genskow, a Consultant Project Manager, told the crowd that the intersection did not meet the warrants required for installation of a traffic signal. He reviewed data that stated during 2014-18, 12 crashes occurred at the Highway 19 intersection with Westmount Drive, and 11 of those crashes involved stopped traffic.

Schmidt said the volume of traffic through the intersection did not justify the installation of signals.

The project was the subject of a discussion between Gov. Tony Evers and alders who attended a fundraiser for the governor at a Sun Prairie park on July 16. Evers pledged that WisDOT officials would look at the intersection and hold a meeting soon. The meeting was delayed until late September.

But residents—including one woman who brought photos to prove it—said during the Sept. 28 meeting that they avoid the intersection and use other nearby intersections, such as Portage Road and Highway 19 or West Main Street to the south, or even accessing Rattmann Road to reach Highway 151.

Sun Prairie Transit Commission member and Bike Subcommittee Member Chris Clinton said exactly that. City Clerk Elena Hilby—who has lived in that area for years—said the WisDOT engineers failed to recognize the significance of altered behavior directly resulting from the hazards at the intersection.

Hilby also said she’s advised her teenage son to avoid the intersection, and that she checks her rear view mirror just as much as she checks the road in front of her when making a left turn.

The woman whose vehicle was among the rear-end crashes cited by the WisDOT representatives told an emotional story about after her car being totaled, she avoids the intersection. She also said she lived there when many of the properties north of 19 were still being farmed.

Other parents complained that kids who live to the north or the south of 19 can’t socialize with their friends to live on the other side of the highway because of the hazardous nature of the traffic. Schmidt even admitted that he wouldn’t want kids to attempt to cross the busy highway.

Other residents also felt the WisDOT officials were “kicking the can down the road” to further delay installation of a traffic signal so the City of Sun Prairie could pay for it.

District 4 Alder David Virgell even accused Schmid and Schmidt of not really caring about what the residents wanted, and implored them to remember the human beings whose lives would be impacted by their decisions.

But Schmid responded—shaking with emotion at one point—and explained that she has interacted with residents and families impacted by traffic hazards. She even told the crowd that she was the engineer who recommended reducing the speed limit on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie to 25 miles per hour after someone lost their life along the road in a motorist vs. pedestrian crash.

District 1 Alder Steve Stocker thanked her for that action, but raised the success of that speed reduction action as an example of something that might work for the Heatherstone-Charlotte’s stretch of 19.

The most critical comments came from former District 4 Alder Al Guyant, who said he was promised as an alder in the early 2000s that WisDOT was going to install a traffic signal at the intersection. He cited conversations and recollections with former Mayor John Murray and outgoing District 46 Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl.

Guyant implored WisDOT representatives to go their supervisor and ask for a commitment to at least lower the speed limit. Both Schmidt and Schmid said they would raise the possibility of the lower speed limit, but also urged the residents to continue working with their elected Assembly representative and City of Sun Prairie officials on possible solutions.

Both City Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher and City Engineering Supervisor Tom Veith stood at the back of the cafetorium where the meeting was held and listened to the presentation.

After the meeting, Schleicher said he would follow up with WisDOT officials next week about the pledge to investigate the reduced speed limit of 25 miles per hour.

The project, being undertaken as part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program, is anticipated to be constructed in 2025.

Get a copy of the presentation with the online version of this article at sunprairiestar.com or at wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis19-westmountintersection/default.aspx .