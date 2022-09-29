Read full article on original website
Maine’s Fall Foliage Is Pretty Boring So Far, But the Peak is Coming
The colors are a bit hard to find, but they're getting there. Lately, I feel like the cool air has made it seem like the leaves should be farther along in the changing process than they are. To the point that it's gotten me to put the dog in the car and go cruising around out in the willy-whacks to see if there's any substantial change. I may look scary enough, but I'm a big softy on the inside.
Here Are the 10 Best Maine Restaurants to Eat at During the Fall
The moment you open your door in early October and smell the crispy cool air, you get that feeling, that 'fall feeling". It rushes over your skin and you inhale the freshness of a new season here in Maine. When the leaves turn and the wind blows harder you yearn...
‘MasterChef Junior’ Judge Daphne Oz Makes Trip to Maine With Her Family
Maine certainly lives up to hits "Vacationland" nickname, and it's no surprise that celebrities love to enjoy all the state has to offer. This year there's been a number of celebrities like "The Office" star Steve Carell, "Star Wars" director J.J. Abrams, and "Jurassic World" actor B.D. Wong who've made their way to the Pine Tree State.
Watch: The 1980s Ted Williams TV Commercial for Maine’s JJ Nissen Bread
We're taking you back to 1987 with this iconic TV commercial featuring this Red Sox legend- the late, great Ted Williams. Williams played left field for the Sox from 1939 to 1960. He did take some time off to fight in World War II, which only makes his legend even greater. "Teddy Ballgame" played his entire career as a Red Sox (are you listening Damon, Clemens. Ellsbury, Boggs?), so he, of course, would become a perfect spokesperson for New England brands.
Fair Season is Here, and Mainers Love These Fair Treats
It is that time of the year, fairs are happening in full force. Going to a fair on a nice Fall day is always a fun time when with friends and/or family. You can just simply walk around, go on rides, go shopping for some cute and crafty items, or even just go for the snacks.
NECN
Aurora Borealis Captured Over Northern Maine
Some lucky people in the northern reaches of Maine got to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. The National Weather Service bureau out of Caribou tweeted out images Sunday night captured by one of its employees, which show the lights glowing in the skies over Castle Hill, Maine. The...
newscentermaine.com
Remnants of "Ian" light up the first October sky in Maine
MAINE, USA — Mainers are being treated to magical colors in the sky as the remnants of post-tropical cyclone "Ian" move into New England to kick off October. Check out these pictures from all across Maine, and let me know which is your favorite by clicking HERE on my Facebook page.
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
WGME
Brrr! Frosty start to the work week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- The chill in the air from the weekend continues as we start the work week. While winds will be a lot quieter than they were over the weekend, we'll still have a cool couple of days. If you're looking for warmer weather, a nice warming trend takes hold...
When is it Time to Turn the Heat on? These Mainers Let us Know
There's no exact date on the calendar that marks the official day for when it's time to turn the heat on. That would take away the debate on when it’s appropriate to start heating your place up but I don’t think we would ever agree on when that right time is.
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Wild blueberry harvest in Maine suffered in this year’s drought
ROQUE BLUFFS, Maine — Cool sea breezes off Englishman Bay graced the fields of Welch Farm on a piercing blue, mid-September day, revealing nothing of the heaving, dry summer months before. It was the third straight season of drought for the state’s midcoast and Down East coastal region — wild blueberry country. With the mighty harvester resting in the field, 52-year-old farm owner Lisa Hanscom drops into a chair in the boxing room, allowing herself a pause to consider the bleak tally of this year’s harvest.
themainemag.com
Mainers of the Year 2022
The leaders who have shaped the state over the past year. Photography by Coco McCracken, Ben Macri, Heidi Kirn, Dave Dostie, Nicole Wolf, Andy Gagne, and Ek Han Tan. After many years working in local nonprofit administration, in 2018 Nan Cumming, former executive director of Portland Trails and then director of institutional advancement at the Maine Historical Society, joined land advocate Lucas St. Clair and a board of trustees to found the Portland Parks Conservancy. The mission of the conservancy is to enhance Portland’s parks and recreational programs by raising philanthropic capital and guiding community engagement efforts. One of the group’s most exciting accomplishments happened this past year, when they planned, approved, and funded advancements to Riverton Trolley Park. The park’s land has a rich history: it was a fishing area for Maine’s Wabanaki tribe, the site of an early corn canning factory, and a Victorian amusement park at the end of the trolley line from downtown Portland. While the land on the Presumpscot River has been a public park since 1947, it is woefully underused today. “That’s especially unfortunate because the Riverton neighborhood is one of Portland’s fastest growing and lowest income areas,” says Cumming. “It is also remarkably diverse: the students at the local Gerald E. Talbot Community School speak at least 11 different languages. Those families need a local park that meets their needs.” This past year the Portland Parks Conservancy began working with the community to create a Riverton Trolley Park improvement plan, which includes wayfinding and interpretive signage, improved accessibility, new plantings to attract pollinators, a covered picnic pavilion, and Portland’s first mountain bike flow trail. With initial approval from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Parks Conservancy expects the city to be able to break ground this fall. “I’ve loved this park since my days at Port-land Trails and the Maine Historical Society,” says Cumming. “It’s exciting to be able to help realize its potential!”
Did You Know Wasp Nests Are an Old School Winter Prediction Tool?
There's an old Mainer-ism for everything. If you grew up in Maine, and especially if your family goes back a few generations, you've probably heard every old Mainer saying under the sun. If not old sayings, then old ways of judging weather and whatnot. Sort of like how I imagine the whole Groundhog's Day thing got started. Superstition is strong around these parts.
Here’s When You Can Legally Put Studded Snow Tires on Your Vehicle in Maine
It's a day I'll never forget. The day of my driver's test to get my license. My Dad was driving with me about 20 minutes before my road test at the Oxford County Court House in South Paris. Just a quick trip around the neighborhood to go over some last-minute pointers. He used to be a driving instructor, so he knew what he was doing.
WGME
October will arrive in Maine with fall feel, remnants of Hurricane Ian expected next week
PORTLAND (WGME)--- After the first frost or even freeze of the season for many on Friday morning, a definite fall feel continues into the weekend. Hurricane Ian will make its final landfall on South Carolina on Friday. The entire South Carolina coast is under a Hurricane Warning, impacts look to...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think...
