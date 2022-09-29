Certificate-of-need laws limit health care choices for all Tennesseans | Opinion

Although certificate-of-need laws remain unfamiliar to many, they constitute needless government regulation that reduces health care access for all Tennesseans, from Memphis to Mountain City.

Essentially, CON laws require proposed new hospitals and other medical providers to demonstrate a need for their services in order to receive bureaucratic permission to operate. That "Mother May I?" process is every bit as problematic as it sounds. The approval process, governed by unelected and unaccountable officials, serves as a massive regulatory barrier for expansion of care in counties throughout the state.

CON laws thus have a counterproductive effect: protecting entrenched interests by limiting the number of medical providers and services offered in a given area. Naturally, that limitation of health care supply further increases costs and decreases access.

The Tennessee legislature and Gov. Bill Lee recognized that negative effect last year when they moved overwhelmingly to reform the state’s CON requirements. Those reforms, including exempting health care services and facilities in economically distressed counties without existing hospitals, represented significant progress.

Now it’s time for Tennessee’s elected leaders to finish that job by fully repealing the state’s antiquated CON requirements altogether.

The COVID-19 pandemic only amplified the importance of health care access, as hospitals in Tennessee were completely overwhelmed during the height of the pandemic. In major metropolitan areas, many of the hospitals operated with emergency rooms and beds at full capacity for weeks on end, and at one point in August 2021 just 7% of ICU beds and 10% of floor beds were available across the entire state. With current CON requirements delaying or preventing the ability to build greater health care infrastructure, Tennessee may be unprepared for the next public health emergency.

Hear more Tennessee voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought-provoking columns.

Exacerbating matters, Tennessee has experienced the nation’s second-highest rate of rural hospital closures since 2005. Of the state’s rural hospitals still operating, over half are currently at risk of closure.

Those rural communities particularly suffer from health care shortages because they disproportionately carry the burden of addressing the opioid epidemic that continues to devastate the state year after year. With too many families in rural communities across Tennessee lacking adequate access to emergency services and hospital care, CON repeal offers private health care entities the ability to build hospitals and emergency departments where patients need them most.

These potential risks are elevated given the fact that Tennessee is poised to continue its massive population growth. Nashville, along with neighboring cities Murfreesboro and Franklin, are three of the 10 fastest-growing cities in the entire South, with a population expected to reach approximately 7.5 million in the next decade – a 9% increase. Fully and promptly repealing the state’s CON requirements will help enable hospitals and other health care facilities to keep pace with that rapid population growth, helping ensure the state doesn’t fall behind and leave areas underserved.

Eliminating Tennessee’s archaic CON requirements would directly address all of these concerns. Accordingly, the state legislature should move swiftly to fully repeal the state’s CON laws when it convenes in January.

Timothy Lee is senior vice president of Legal and Public Affairs at the Center for Individual Freedom.