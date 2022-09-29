IOWA CITY, Iowa — Michigan football had not gone to Kinnick Stadium and escaped with a win since 2005. That changed on Saturday. The Wolverines took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-13, in a game that was almost thoroughly controlled by the maize and blue. Iowa scored quickly in the fourth quarter, breaking the shutout, and then threatened to cut it to a one-score game halfway through the final quarter. However, the Wolverines stepped up, produced some key stops, scored a big touchdown and moved to 5-0.

