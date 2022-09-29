ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Upset On Saturday Afternoon

Don't look now, but the Illinois Fighting Illini are 4-1 after blowing out Wisconsin by 24 on Saturday. In Bret Bielema's first return to Madison, he and Illinois jumped all over the Badgers thanks to a strong run game and dominant defensive performance, holding Wisconsin just two rushing yards on the day.
MADISON, WI
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Bama

Bad news for Alabama. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide's game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an (...)
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy

After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Hawks, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Michigan football had not gone to Kinnick Stadium and escaped with a win since 2005. That changed on Saturday. The Wolverines took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-13, in a game that was almost thoroughly controlled by the maize and blue. Iowa scored quickly in the fourth quarter, breaking the shutout, and then threatened to cut it to a one-score game halfway through the final quarter. However, the Wolverines stepped up, produced some key stops, scored a big touchdown and moved to 5-0.
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot

1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph, Huskers bust out locker room celebration following Week 5 win over Indiana

Mickey Joseph and the Nebraska football program have been through a lot this season. So forgive the Huskers if they feel the need to let loose a bit after Saturday’s win. Facing Indiana, Nebraska and the Hoosiers battled back and forth in the first half. After trading turnovers and punts in the third quarter, the Huskers eventually pulled away with a 14-point fourth quarter.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#College Football#Chris Bear Fallica#Hawkeyes#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State RB no longer with the team, James Franklin confirms

A Penn State RB is no longer with the Nittany Lion football program. James Franklin confirmed the news following the Week 5 win over Northwestern. According to Franklin, Devyn Ford has decided to focus on academics and has left football behind. Ford originally came to Penn State as a 4-star prospect out of Virginia in the 2019 recruiting class.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy reveals reasoning behind Michigan using pink towels during road win over Iowa

JJ McCarthy and Michigan were not worried about the intimidation factor at Iowa. Former Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry, who had a psychology degree from Baylor, surmised that a pink visitor’s locker room would give Iowa a psychological advantage. After having read that pink has a calming effect on people, Fry had the staff paint the room pink. Staff painted pink walls and put in pink lockers, pink urinals, pink sinks, and pink carpets.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy