Paul Chryst buyout: Here's how much Wisconsin will owe after reportedly firing Chryst
Paul Chryst will be getting a decent buyout following Sunday’s surprising news. According to reports, Wisconsin is making the move to fire Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season. That move also follows back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play with Illinois steamrolling the Badgers in Madison during Week 5.
College Football World Shocked By Upset On Saturday Afternoon
Don't look now, but the Illinois Fighting Illini are 4-1 after blowing out Wisconsin by 24 on Saturday. In Bret Bielema's first return to Madison, he and Illinois jumped all over the Badgers thanks to a strong run game and dominant defensive performance, holding Wisconsin just two rushing yards on the day.
Bad news for Bama
Bad news for Alabama. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide's game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an (...)
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy
After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
Wisconsin RB sends strong message about Paul Chryst firing
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen sent a strong message on Sunday regarding the Paul Chryst firing. Wisconsin fired Chryst a day after the Badgers lost at home to Illinois 34-10. Allen is the team’s star running back and had just 8 yards on 2 carries in the defeat. “Anyone...
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released
College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
Ryan Day, Greg Schiano receive unsportsmanlike penalties following screaming match in Rutgers-OSU game
Ryan Day and Greg Schiano’s squads are going out it hard on Saturday despite a lopsided call. The emotions spilled over in the fourth quarter, including both head coaches getting into a battle of words. Following a long run on a fake punt, Rutgers return man Aron Cruickshank delivered...
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Michigan football had not gone to Kinnick Stadium and escaped with a win since 2005. That changed on Saturday. The Wolverines took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-13, in a game that was almost thoroughly controlled by the maize and blue. Iowa scored quickly in the fourth quarter, breaking the shutout, and then threatened to cut it to a one-score game halfway through the final quarter. However, the Wolverines stepped up, produced some key stops, scored a big touchdown and moved to 5-0.
Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way
Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
Mickey Joseph, Huskers bust out locker room celebration following Week 5 win over Indiana
Mickey Joseph and the Nebraska football program have been through a lot this season. So forgive the Huskers if they feel the need to let loose a bit after Saturday’s win. Facing Indiana, Nebraska and the Hoosiers battled back and forth in the first half. After trading turnovers and punts in the third quarter, the Huskers eventually pulled away with a 14-point fourth quarter.
Kentucky Fans Furious With Missed Call In Loss To Ole Miss
Kentucky football fans are furious with what appears to be a missed targeting call on the Ole Miss defense this Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats trailed the Rebels 22-19 late in the fourth quarter with Will Levis and Co. were driving in Ole Miss territory. Levis scrambled for a few yards...
College Football World Stunned By The Georgia-Missouri Halftime Score
Fans are having a hard time believing the halftime score of the Georgia vs. Missouri game this Saturday night. The top-ranked Bulldogs currently trail the Tigers 16-6 after two quarters. There's still plenty of time left in this one. But it's safe to say no one saw this coming. No....
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
Bret Bielema reveals that he contacted Paul Chryst after hearing of his firing
Bret Bielema made sure to contact Paul Chryst after he got fired. 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner posted about what he said. Bielema reached out to Chryst on Monday. He had a long talk with the former Wisconsin HC. Bielema coached at Wisconsin from 2006-2012. This is what Bielema said about...
Penn State RB no longer with the team, James Franklin confirms
A Penn State RB is no longer with the Nittany Lion football program. James Franklin confirmed the news following the Week 5 win over Northwestern. According to Franklin, Devyn Ford has decided to focus on academics and has left football behind. Ford originally came to Penn State as a 4-star prospect out of Virginia in the 2019 recruiting class.
Trev Alberts awards Mickey Joseph game ball for first win as Nebraska head coach
Trev Alberts knows Nebraska and every player on the Huskers has been through a lot of adversity in 2022. But after the Week 5 win, Alberts knew there was only one person deserving of the game ball. That person is Mickey Joseph, the head coach who stepped into the void...
JJ McCarthy reveals reasoning behind Michigan using pink towels during road win over Iowa
JJ McCarthy and Michigan were not worried about the intimidation factor at Iowa. Former Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry, who had a psychology degree from Baylor, surmised that a pink visitor’s locker room would give Iowa a psychological advantage. After having read that pink has a calming effect on people, Fry had the staff paint the room pink. Staff painted pink walls and put in pink lockers, pink urinals, pink sinks, and pink carpets.
College football offensive coordinator fired following Week 5 loss, per report
Jeff Hecklinski is out at San Diego State after the Aztecs fell yet again to Boise State. The Aztecs are 2-3 with wins over Idaho State and Toledo to show for it. Head coach Brady Hoke, formerly of Michigan, made the call following the game, per the San Diego Union Tribune.
