Tennessee Public Charter School Commission should review and approve applications | Opinion

George Grant, PhD is an author, founder of Franklin Classical School and pastor.

A quality education can make the difference in the trajectory of a student’s life. It’s for that very reason that I’ve helped found dozens of classical schools around the world.

Even the best school in the world is not the best fit for every student. Recently, there has been some controversy around charter schools in Tennessee. Let’s set the record straight: charter schools are public schools; their students are public school students and their teachers are public school teachers.

However, it’s no surprise that some local school districts across the state are denying qualified applications because they do not want competition. Many bureaucrats view public school options as a threat to their monopoly on the local education system.

Our state should be about providing a quality public education for all students and that includes providing quality options. The pandemic showed everyone — and parents realize now more than ever — that students need options as each student has different and unique learning needs.

Local school boards that reject charters want a monopoly

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission was founded to take politics out of the process and to judge charter school applications solely on their merits. The Commission is responsible to provide a fact-based review of each application and appeal. I believe many applications have been denied by local school districts simply because the local school district does not want competition. Indeed, in Clarksville this year, the local school board denied without discussion a charter school that its own review board had recommended approving.

Unfortunately, local politics are bound to overshadow quality charter applications that should be approved. Ultimately, we need to put students’ needs first and not that of an established education bureaucracy. It’s natural to oppose competition — especially when you think people might leave a monopoly-run system if afforded another option.

Can you blame these local school districts for wanting a monopoly? But of course, monopolies stifle competition and ultimately, over time lead to mediocrity. At the very least, students deserve to have choices and options outside of their zoned district school. We have options and choices in every other aspect of our lives and yet, some local school districts are prohibiting students from seeking out additional educational options.

Ultimately, the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission should review applications and approve them on their individual merit and not buy into red herrings that distract from the issue at hand.

Parent and children deserve options in where to go to school

We should trust parents to make the decision that is best for each of their children regarding their education. However, too many local school districts are preventing even the option of a choice for families.

We cannot fit kids into a one-size-fits-all approach. Most students will stay in their current school, especially if they are happy and believe their needs are currently being met. And, even if a student leaves and goes to a public charter school — that traditional public school still receives partial funding to not educate the student.

At the end of the day, this should not be about money — which is what it seems those opposing charter schools are worried about. We should be empowering families to seek out options to best fit their student’s needs with a portion of their own taxpayer money following their child to their public school of choice.

School choice is proven to help raise the bar and provide a quality education option for students — even for those students currently attending a high performing school. We need to approve high-quality options and empower families to seek out the best public school option for each student. We should fund students and not systems.

The Commission should take politics out of the review process — alas, something the local districts are presently declining to do — and approve high quality charter schools with rigorous curriculum.

