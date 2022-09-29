ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists made a life-size Ron Johnson statue out of poop to protest his views on climate change

By Kelly McClure
 4 days ago
The art piece that highlights Senator Ron Johnson's views on climate change is being unveiled during MoveOn Press Conference and Rally on September 29, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for MoveOn)

Activists associated with NextGen PAC and MoveOn have created a six-foot-tall, 80-pound statue in the likeness of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). As a direct response to Johnson's recent comments calling climate change "bulls**t," the statue is made out of poop.

"The people in Wisconsin deserve a senator who believes in climate change and won't take money from the fossil fuel industry to get richer himself," Tweets NextGen PAC. "That's why we joined @MoveOn in Milwaukee today to call out Ron Johnson's bullsh*t... literally."

In June 2021, Johnson blew his own claims that he was not a climate change denier when a video surfaced of him telling a Republican group how he really felt about the matter.

"I don't know about you guys, but I think climate change is – as Lord Monckton said – bullsh*t," Johnson said. "By the way, it is."

The comment was made at the Republican Women of Greater Wisconsin Luncheon at Alioto's in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, according to CNN. In a statement made after the remarks were brought to the public's attention, Johnson said "My statements are consistent. I am not a climate change denier, but I also am not a climate change alarmist. Climate is not static. It has always changed and always will change."

The Johnson poop statue, crafted by a Colorado manure artist, has been making its rounds in a series of events held by NextGen PAC and MoveOn as they lobby to unseat the Republican Senator.

"Young people are fired up because they understand the urgency of the climate crisis and are hungry for change," Sonja Chojnacki, the Wisconsin state director of NextGen PAC said in a quote to HuffPost. "We are ready to roll up our sleeves and get people to the polls. Ron Johnson must go!"

akguest
4d ago

"Hey guys, I've got great idea. Let's show off our poop sculpting skills. plenty of material from san fran's sidewalks "

Montie Szydel
3d ago

he's probably right on a climate change there is no freaking climate change it changes all the time God the controls everything and you people would think you are gods you wait until you meet him the real God someday then you're going to be in for one hell of a big surprise

Kerry Bauer
3d ago

this is an ugly thread. We are so immersed in our own issues that we can't see the forest for the trees. we are all in the same boat people. we're just on different branches. open your mind up a little bit, consider a different way. there's other ways to look at things, and it doesn't always mean degrading someone else. we all bleed red. this is your mom dad sister brother friend neighbor that you are degrading. I don't really care what group you're in, everyone's guilty. knock it off

