WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
Vermont’s retail cannabis market is open for business
Three retail cannabis shops have opened their doors to recreational users.
Antelope Valley Press
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana
Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so, on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open, today. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet.
Judge denies release to suspect in Danville slaying case
Berk Eratay is accused of murder for hire in connection with the January 2018 death of Gregory Davis.
Casella buys much of former College of St. Joseph campus
The Rutland-based waste company has signed a purchase agreement for the eastern half of the former CSJ campus.
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis shops continue to be busy following opening weekend
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Three retail cannabis shops opened this past weekend in Vermont, and the Cannabis Control Board says more are coming soon. Ceres Collaborative in Burlington continued to have a long line of people waiting outside of their newly-opened location on Monday. The scene was similar to what...
Colchester Sun
City council votes 4 to 1 to approve resolution of appreciation for Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko and the work they did as interim co-managers
ESSEX JUNCTION — Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko made history as the interim co-managers who guided the Village of Essex Junction through the municipal transition of becoming a city. Sept. 14 was their last official day as co-managers, and Regina Mahony was welcomed into her role as city manager.
Two Vermont Schools Cancel Classes Due to Illness, Staff Shortages
After a month of minimal school disruptions, Spaulding High School in Barre and U-32 Middle & High School in East Montpelier canceled classes on Monday due to a combination of widespread illness and staffing shortages. Barre Unified Union School District superintendent Chris Hennessey closed Spaulding High School for the full...
Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales
Caesar Wright strode out of FLORA Cannabis on Saturday morning and lifted his arms like a victorious boxer before a cheering crowd. After driving for 90 minutes from Morrisville, then waiting two hours more, Wright made the inaugural purchase of legal weed at the Middlebury retailer, one of three stores to open on the first day of Vermont’s adult-use cannabis market. He dropped $105 on containers filled with "Diesel Dosi" and "Ice Cream Cake" after sniffing samples of the strains on a sleek display counter.
mychamplainvalley.com
Illness, staff shortage close two schools
Barre, VT — Students at U-32 Middle and High School as well as Spaulding High School had an unexpected day off as the schools had to shut down for the day due to widespread illnesses and staffing shortages. “Late last night, it was clear that missing school had a...
mynbc5.com
UVM folds liberal arts programs into new School of the Arts
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont unveiled its new School of the Arts on Monday as the school folds several disciplines under a single umbrella. The School of the Arts will bring UVM's music, theater, dance, art, art history, creative writing, and film and television studies programs together for the first time, the school said in a release.
WCAX
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey said they had a similar situation last Friday, though they were able to keep the school open.
WCAX
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
mynbc5.com
Recreational marijuana in Vermont is officially available for retail purchase
On Oct. 1, marijuana became recreationally legal to purchase at dispensaries throughout the state. So far, only three dispensaries are licensed to sell in the state, but many more are in the licensing process. Saturday morning in Burlington, Cere's Collaborative hosted its grand opening. "I think people have been in...
WCAX
Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington
Three retail cannabis shops were expected to open Saturday, the first day permitted by state law, including Ceres Collaborative in Burlington. One customer said he arrived at 6:30 a.m. to be first in line. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington.
Taft Corners rezoning debate brings up affordable housing concerns
A public hearing will be held on Oct. 4 to discuss potential zoning changes at Taft Corners. Read the story on VTDigger here: Taft Corners rezoning debate brings up affordable housing concerns.
South Burlington homicide not a ‘random act,’ plice said
Police said the parties involved in the shooting were known to one another.
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues
The two shootings took place Sunday night, according to authorities — one at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington and the other on Williston Road in South Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues.
