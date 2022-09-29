ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, VT

Antelope Valley Press

Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana

Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so, on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open, today. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet.
mynbc5.com

Retail cannabis shops continue to be busy following opening weekend

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Three retail cannabis shops opened this past weekend in Vermont, and the Cannabis Control Board says more are coming soon. Ceres Collaborative in Burlington continued to have a long line of people waiting outside of their newly-opened location on Monday. The scene was similar to what...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales

Caesar Wright strode out of FLORA Cannabis on Saturday morning and lifted his arms like a victorious boxer before a cheering crowd. After driving for 90 minutes from Morrisville, then waiting two hours more, Wright made the inaugural purchase of legal weed at the Middlebury retailer, one of three stores to open on the first day of Vermont’s adult-use cannabis market. He dropped $105 on containers filled with "Diesel Dosi" and "Ice Cream Cake" after sniffing samples of the strains on a sleek display counter.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Illness, staff shortage close two schools

Barre, VT — Students at U-32 Middle and High School as well as Spaulding High School had an unexpected day off as the schools had to shut down for the day due to widespread illnesses and staffing shortages. “Late last night, it was clear that missing school had a...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

UVM folds liberal arts programs into new School of the Arts

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont unveiled its new School of the Arts on Monday as the school folds several disciplines under a single umbrella. The School of the Arts will bring UVM's music, theater, dance, art, art history, creative writing, and film and television studies programs together for the first time, the school said in a release.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey said they had a similar situation last Friday, though they were able to keep the school open.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel

Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
MILTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license

Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
VERMONT STATE
