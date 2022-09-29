ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Red Cross worker in Syracuse heads to Florida to help man shelters

WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rrP7_0iFlgZ4Y00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Florida is taking all the help it can get, including support from right here in Syracuse.

Madeline Clark works for the Red Cross in Syracuse where she responds to house fires and floods in the area, but nothing of this scale.

“We call them billion-dollar storms,” she said. “They are only going to be more frequent, so getting practice and knowing how to work for communities and build resiliency as we do face these more frequent storms I think is really important.”

With this being the largest disaster she has responded to, she can’t help but have plenty of emotions as she heads down to Florida.

“Well, fear is one of them,” she said. “I am pretty scared but we have been given a lot of good training at the red cross on how to take care of yourself while you are taking care of others.”

And thanks to that training she doesn’t expect to have much of a problem at all.

“I think the one that I’ve really learned while working with people in traumatic situations is it’s really a good idea to slow down and think about things before you make decisions,” she said.

She chooses to look at this as an opportunity to learn because she and her co-workers at Red Cross believe these storms will become more common.

“I’m really thankful that I’ve been given this opportunity to help people out during such a situation,” she said.

“At the end of the day, Red cross and my values are the same which are if somebody is in trouble, help them,” Clark continued. “And this is the way that I can do that, that’s all I want to do, is help people.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories: Helping Hurricane Ian victims

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When you see the images out of Florida showing the devastation of hurricane Ian, it may inspire you to donate. Lisa’s asking: “do you know of anyone transporting items such as water, toiletries, diapers, and non-perishable food to Florida?” Something to keep in mind when helping — cash is best. The […]
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Petition filed to stop I-81 community grid project in Syracuse

A petition being filed by former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler and his "Renew I-81 for All group" looks to stop the community grid project from happening in its current form. The Onondaga County Supreme Court filing names the state Department of Transportation and three of its highest ranking officials.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

City of Syracuse tree giveaway on the Onondaga Creekwalk

The City of Syracuse is giving away trees Saturday in an effort to restore and enhance the city’s tree canopy. The trees will be given away at a first come, first served basis on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the inaugural Mile Marketplace on the Onondaga Creekwalk at Kirk Park.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Florida State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse, NY
Government
City
Florida, NY
Local
Florida Government
localsyr.com

Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Cross
spectrumlocalnews.com

Respite program offering struggling kids some stability, safety in Utica

The House of the Good Shepherd provides treatment, education and support programs for children and families, and now, a new respite program. The new voluntary program serves children between the ages of 8 and 18. Children can stay in this home for up to 21 consecutive days. At least two staff members will always be with the children.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb

Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
localsyr.com

Mayor Walsh announces new policies for housing and jobs for the people of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the adoption by the City of Syracuse Industrial Development Agency (SIDA) of new policies to require project developers to hire more construction workers who are city residents. The SIDA has also approved new provisions to stimulate more affordable housing in the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

13-year-old shot in Syracuse, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old teen were both shot on October 2 around 7:11 p.m., according to Syracuse Police Department. Officers found the 20-year-old was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old was shot in the hip after they arrived at Upstate Hospital. They were both taken to the hospital […]
SYRACUSE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy