Minot, ND

Minot State now offers classes for all ages

By Jordan Rodriguez
 4 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Minot State University is offering a few night school classes.

The Minot State Center for Extended Learning has its hands in many educational programs on campus.

The center was given money from a former professor to start up this program up because they say learning should be open to anyone.

“The desire to learn never stops, no matter what your age and we had originally intended it to be classes for 55 plus but what we found, when we did our first classes in the spring that learning is not for just the older generation,” said Minot State Professional Development and Community Education Coordinator, Amy Woodbeck.

Lifelong Learning has classes available for kids as young as four years old, and the best part is there is no age limit.

For the fall of 2022, there are a total of nine different classes and subjects ranging anywhere from clay hand-building to pickleball 101.

“Most classes are at least two nights, some go for six weeks, some go for five weeks. They’re in the evenings usually between 6:30 and 8:00,” added Woodbeck.

Minot State offering workshops through Lifelong Learning Institute

The Center for Extended Learning firmly believes that learning should not stop once you graduate.

Much more than learning it provides an opportunity for people to be a part of a social environment.

“I think it’s important to help everybody who wants to keep learning, and keep growing, and do new things, and get out into the community and maybe meet some new people and then learn a new skill along the way,” said Woodbeck.

A tuition waiver is available for people aged 65 and over to audit courses.

This tuition waiver can be applied to on-campus courses only and is available when space permits in the classroom.

The classes range between $20 and $60.

For more information on how to sign up, visit Minot State website.

