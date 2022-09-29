ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mark Cuban Says Delonte West Is Still Struggling, 'Addiction Is Awful'

Mark Cuban says despite a rehab stint and some recent positive updates, Delonte West is still struggling to get on the right path. The Dallas Mavericks owner told TMZ Sports out in NYC this week that he's been keeping in contact with his former player ... and, sadly, he said West is continuing to fight to get healthy.
Devin Booker Shades Trolls With Viral LeBron Moment After Preseason Loss

Devin Booker is clapping back at the haters after the Suns lost to an Australian basketball team on Sunday ... by posting LeBron James' infamous reaction to losing the 2011 NBA Finals. Booker and the Suns -- who played all five starters -- lost to the Adelaide 36ers, 134-124, in...
