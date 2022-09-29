Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal Down To Join Jeff Bezos In Bid To Buy Phoenix Suns
Shaq ain't down to outspend Jeff Bezos for the Phoenix Suns ... but if the billionaire wants to join forces in an effort to own the NBA franchise -- The Big Diesel tells TMZ Sports he's in for that!. Shaq says he initially had interest in buying Robert Sarver's share...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Rips Kyrie Over Alex Jones Vid, Sponsors Should Drop Him
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving has done something "more destructive, insensitive, and just plain silly" than his COVID-19 vax stance ... going off on the NBA superstar for sharing a controversial Alex Jones video on social media. The Brooklyn Nets guard came under fire last month after reposting a 2002...
Mark Cuban Says Delonte West Is Still Struggling, 'Addiction Is Awful'
Mark Cuban says despite a rehab stint and some recent positive updates, Delonte West is still struggling to get on the right path. The Dallas Mavericks owner told TMZ Sports out in NYC this week that he's been keeping in contact with his former player ... and, sadly, he said West is continuing to fight to get healthy.
36ers Stars Craig Randall, Robert Franks Hoping For NBA Chance After Beating Suns
Adelaide 36ers stars Craig Randall and Robert Franks put the basketball world on notice after beating the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game ... and now, the hoopers tell TMZ Sports they hope their stellar performances eventually lead to NBA jobs. 26-year-old Randall -- the G League's Most Improved Player...
Devin Booker Shades Trolls With Viral LeBron Moment After Preseason Loss
Devin Booker is clapping back at the haters after the Suns lost to an Australian basketball team on Sunday ... by posting LeBron James' infamous reaction to losing the 2011 NBA Finals. Booker and the Suns -- who played all five starters -- lost to the Adelaide 36ers, 134-124, in...
