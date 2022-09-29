Read full article on original website
Related
Hwy 246 is up for state-funded beautification project
Caltrans is set to break ground on a project that will improve a section of Hwy 246 near Santa Ynez.
Conditions at Aguajito Fire in Monterey County improve
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE 9:34 P.M.: Cal Fire is reporting improvement of fire conditions over at the Aguajito Fire burning along Aguajito and Gentry Hill Road. Crews are staying at the fire overnight after it burned just over five acres Sunday afternoon. Cal Fire said the fire is 50% contained with favorable weather conditions The post Conditions at Aguajito Fire in Monterey County improve appeared first on KION546.
SLO County gas prices suddenly rising again — and one spot is charging $7.39 a gallon
The good news? SLO County isn’t the most expensive gas in the country (for once).
SLO County city named one of 5 sites for state affordable housing projects
The new development will help “fill the gap” in housing on the Central Coast, a city official said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calcoasttimes.com
Vehicle overturns beside Arroyo Grande cornfield
A vehicle crashed and overturned on the edge of a cornfield around the Arroyo Grande city limits Sunday morning. Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported the crash in the 1400 block of Branch Mill Road. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle following the crash and refused ambulance transport, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
Santa Maria City Council to hear plans for senior living housing complexes
Future senior living complexes could be the next additions in Santa Maria, and Tuesday's City Council meeting could set the plans in motion.
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting
e. This proposal is on the agenda for this week's city council meeting. The post Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Workers at Santa Maria Starbucks location vote to unionize
Employees at the Starbucks location in Santa Maria on South Broadway at McCoy Ln. have voted to unionize.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kprl.com
Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022
The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sports complex in San Luis Obispo vandalized, repairs to cost $25K
San Luis Obispo City officials posted on Instagram Friday images of vandalism at the Damon-Garcia Sports Complex.
Month-long road project kicks off near Vandenberg Space Force Base
Emergency repairs along a section of Hwy 1 kicked off Monday and will run through the end of October.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police
Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday night. The post 27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo man killed in crash near Paso Robles
A San Luis Obispo man was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles over the weekend.
San Luis Obispo Police Department holds a Groceries for Guns Drive
The San Luis Obispo Police Department held a Groceries for Guns Drive. People donated their guns and in turn, received a grocery store gift card. The post San Luis Obispo Police Department holds a Groceries for Guns Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
calcoasttimes.com
SLO man killed in crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles
A 32-year-old San Luis Obispo man died after crashing his SUV on Highway 101 near Paso Robles Friday night. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Highway 101 north of Highway 46 West. The Pathfinder drifted left over a solid yellow line and onto a rumble strip.
Local bakery keeps Mexican heritage and traditions alive through food
For two local Latina women, their love and passion for baking started in their home country of Mexico. Now those same recipes are creating a legacy at San Miguel Bakery in Paso Robles.
Santa Barbara Independent
There’s A Lot to Love in Lompoc
I’d been visiting an elderly friend in Lompoc and decided to stop by the Lompoc Museum at 200 South H Street on my way back. I’m very fond of little local museums, and this one is a truly fine haven, lovingly curated. Housed in a handsome 1910 Carnegie...
Comments / 0