Cambria, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Conditions at Aguajito Fire in Monterey County improve

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE 9:34 P.M.: Cal Fire is reporting improvement of fire conditions over at the Aguajito Fire burning along Aguajito and Gentry Hill Road. Crews are staying at the fire overnight after it burned just over five acres Sunday afternoon. Cal Fire said the fire is 50% contained with favorable weather conditions The post Conditions at Aguajito Fire in Monterey County improve appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Vehicle overturns beside Arroyo Grande cornfield

A vehicle crashed and overturned on the edge of a cornfield around the Arroyo Grande city limits Sunday morning. Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported the crash in the 1400 block of Branch Mill Road. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle following the crash and refused ambulance transport, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
kprl.com

Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022

The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police

Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday night. The post 27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

SLO man killed in crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles

A 32-year-old San Luis Obispo man died after crashing his SUV on Highway 101 near Paso Robles Friday night. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Highway 101 north of Highway 46 West. The Pathfinder drifted left over a solid yellow line and onto a rumble strip.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

There’s A Lot to Love in Lompoc

I’d been visiting an elderly friend in Lompoc and decided to stop by the Lompoc Museum at 200 South H Street on my way back. I’m very fond of little local museums, and this one is a truly fine haven, lovingly curated. Housed in a handsome 1910 Carnegie...
LOMPOC, CA

