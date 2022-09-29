ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former New York Jets Iron-Man & Albany Coach Died Saturday

Most of the time, when reporting these stories, we don't really know the person we are writing about. This time I do. Former 16-year NFL veteran and UAlbany assistant football coach, Jim Sweeney unexpectedly passed away on Saturday. The news rocked the New York Jets organization, as well as Sweeney's friends and family at the University at Albany.
