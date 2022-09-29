Read full article on original website
Parking lot closure for Dothan ice rink
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The parking lot behind the Federal Courthouse will be closed for the installation of this year’s ice skating rink. Beginning Tuesday, October 4th, the parking lot at 239 North Foster Street, will be closed for the installation of the 2022-23 Ice and Lights ice rink equipment.
North Florida town issues water boil notice
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WDHN) — The City of Cottondale issues a water boil notice that will take effect on Tuesday. The water boil will begin on Tuesday, October 4th, at 8:00 am due to a water line repair. This will affect approximately 25 houses in the following areas:. Magnolia Street.
Little Red Schoolhouse is part of a historical site in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A piece of Enterprise history is now located downtown, after being moved from its former. location on the Boll Weevil Circle for the last 50 years. The “little red schoolhouse” is now located next to the “railroad depot on railroad street, which is. a...
Halloween got kicked off a little early with the 2022 Witch Ride
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Some residents got to fill up their candy buckets a little early this year. As they attended the 2022 Dothan Witches Ride. This is the first time the event has been held in Dothan. Women from around the Wiregrass dressed up as their favorite witch...
Walk the Dog Forecast for October 3, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be beautiful across the board, with sunshine and a few high clouds. High temperatures will be a little below average for early October as most locations top out in the low 80s.
WSFA
ALDOT to begin 2-year project on Hwy. 167 in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is set to begin a two-year, $13 million construction project on Hwy. 167 in Enterprise. From Boll Weevil Circle to Salem Road, the project will add an additional lane in each direction, plus a center turn lane, according to ALDOT. Officials...
DLS: Get ready for the Dothan ‘Pumpkin Dunk’
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services is hosting a floating pumpkin patch this Halloween and invites all the Wiregrass kids to join!. On Saturday, October 22nd, Dothan Leisure Services is turning the Westgate Wellness Pool into a floating pumpkin patch. Kids are able to swim, pick a pumpkin from the pool, and decorate the pumpkin of their choice.
Houston County garbage pickup notice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Even with the county holiday occurring October 10, Houston County Sanitation plans to run garbage pick up as usual. “Please be advised that Houston County Sanitation will be picking up household garbage as usual on Monday, October 10, 2022. Although this is a County holiday, there...
Claybank Jamboree to take over downtown Ozark
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -The annual Claybank Jamboree is back and bigger than ever. One of Ozark’s biggest celebrations of the year was started 52 years ago. Local merchants pioneered the event to display their work. Now it has turned into a day long festival filled with food, live music, a vintage car show, and more.
Believed accidental fire in Dothan burns down a utility shed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A believed accidental fire in Dothan has burnt down a utility shed. When crews arrived at the 1600 block of South Alice Street in downtown Dothan, they found a utility shed fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials say it took crews 10-15 minutes to completely...
Family and friends celebrate the life of a longtime Enterprise City Councilman
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Family and friends spent Sunday honoring and remembering the life of longtime Enterprise City Council Member Richard Fleming. “Thank you for being here,” Pastor at FBC Enterprise, Dr. Ben Bowden said. “As we celebrate this life that was well-lived. The life of Papa Richard.”
Overturned vehicle causes delays on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene has been cleared, according to ALDOT. News4 is still working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two car-crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays on Highway 52 in Dothan, according to Alabama Department of Transportation.
Wiregrass Electric foreman reflects on the damage Hurricane Ian left
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —An electric crew from the Wiregrass is working to help get power restored to central Florida, seven linemen have been there since Friday. Wiregrass Electric joined another crew, Peace River Electric, just north of Fort Myers Friday morning and put their boots on the ground that afternoon.
Seasonable temps and lots of sunshine this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be beautiful across the board, with sunshine and a few high clouds. High temperatures will be a little below average for early October as most locations top out in the low 80s. We’ll begin Tuesday on the chilly side in the mid 50s....
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
House of Ruth kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The House of Ruth kicked off its Domestic Violence Awareness Month campaign. The campaign theme this year is “United And Take A Stand Against Domestic Violence”. It is focused on standing strong, standing tall, and standing together against domestic violence. This is the...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Pike County crash
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in Brundidge involving a pedestrian that happened around 9:55 p.m. on Sunday October 2. The pedestrian was identified as Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was pronounced dead at the scene following the single car...
Enterprise City Schools BOE approves personnel actions
The following personnel actions were approved by the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education at its Sept. 27 meeting:. Maria Metcalf, 8-hour custodian, Enterprise High School;. Chelsea Floyd, math teacher, Enterprise High School;. Resignations:. Floyd Graham, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;. Kristina Parrish, third grade teacher, Rucker Blvd. Elementary;
Dothan diamond thief? DPD looking for the suspect
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man accused of stealing diamonds from a local mall. According to the DPD, on September 3, the suspect entered a jewelry store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall posing as a customer.
WTVY (95.5 Your Country)/Dothan Hires Duke Rice As PD/AM Driver; David Sommers No Longer Joining WTVY
DUKE RICE has joined GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS' Country WTVY (95.5 YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL, as PD/morning co-host. DUKE departed PEG BROADCASTING's WOWC (105.3 WOW COUNTRY), McMINNNVILLE-MANCHESTER, TN, in APRIL. He replaces DC DANIELS, who left WTVY in SEPTEMBER of 2021. Congratulate RICE here. In other station news, DAVID SOMMERS, who was...
