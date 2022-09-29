An overpass bridge running tangential to Templeton High School in Templeton, Calif., has been a gathering place for local protestors for several years. The bridge is within view of the Templeton High School campus. At the gatherings, flags are flown supporting causes such as the “All Lives Matter” movement, the “Trump Won The Election” movement, the “Trump 2024” movement, the InfoWars.com website, and other general causes including “The People Are Pissed,” the Israeli flag or the “Don’t Tread On Me” flag.

TEMPLETON, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO