Grover Beach, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Closing arguments began in the Kristin Smart murder trial

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Closing arguments began in the Kristin Smart murder trial on Monday after weeks of testimony from witnesses, detectives, archeology and forensic experts. Prosecutors are also telling jurors to take into consideration the women who accused Paul Flores of drugging and raping them. Chris Peuvrelle, prosecutor with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's The post Closing arguments began in the Kristin Smart murder trial appeared first on KION546.
cuestonian.com

Vineyard Drive Bridge protests continue: Protestors pepper sprayed

An overpass bridge running tangential to Templeton High School in Templeton, Calif., has been a gathering place for local protestors for several years. The bridge is within view of the Templeton High School campus. At the gatherings, flags are flown supporting causes such as the “All Lives Matter” movement, the “Trump Won The Election” movement, the “Trump 2024” movement, the InfoWars.com website, and other general causes including “The People Are Pissed,” the Israeli flag or the “Don’t Tread On Me” flag.
lompocvmc.com

LVMC Community Update, September 30, 2022

This week our CEO Steve Popkin updates the community on COVID, vaccinations, hospital visitation restrictions, new Lompoc Health providers, and Leapfrog Value Score. 1822 – Joseph Marion Hernandez became the first Hispanic elected to the United States Congress. He was born a Spanish citizen, and died in Cuba, but in-between served in Congress.
seniorshousingbusiness.com

CBRE Provides $16.2M Refinancing for 97-Unit The Oaks at Nipomo in California

NIPOMO, Calif. — CBRE National Senior Housing has provided a $16.2 million refinancing for The Oaks at Nipomo, approximately midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The borrower is Westmont Living, along with a group of individual investors. The Oaks at Nipomo sits on a 4.2-acre parcel and feature 97 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care.
News Channel 3-12

27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police

Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday night. The post 27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
