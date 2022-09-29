Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Paso Robles police officers endorse Steve Martin for mayor
Association says it supports third term for Paso Robles mayor. – The Paso Robles Police Officers Association (POA) has endorsed Mayor Steve Martin to return as Paso Robles mayor for a third term. Martin said he was notified this week of the POA support. Martin and his opponent Michael Rivera were recently interviewed by the association.
Workers at Santa Maria Starbucks location vote to unionize
Employees at the Starbucks location in Santa Maria on South Broadway at McCoy Ln. have voted to unionize.
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting
e. This proposal is on the agenda for this week's city council meeting. The post Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Closing arguments began in the Kristin Smart murder trial
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Closing arguments began in the Kristin Smart murder trial on Monday after weeks of testimony from witnesses, detectives, archeology and forensic experts. Prosecutors are also telling jurors to take into consideration the women who accused Paul Flores of drugging and raping them. Chris Peuvrelle, prosecutor with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's The post Closing arguments began in the Kristin Smart murder trial appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘No evidence’ Paul Flores murdered Kristin Smart, defense says during trial closing argument
“It’d be nice to just preserve this idea that everything was fine and (Kristin Smart) was angelic but the reality is she engaged in at-risk behavior,” Paul Flores’ defense attorney told jurors.
cuestonian.com
Vineyard Drive Bridge protests continue: Protestors pepper sprayed
An overpass bridge running tangential to Templeton High School in Templeton, Calif., has been a gathering place for local protestors for several years. The bridge is within view of the Templeton High School campus. At the gatherings, flags are flown supporting causes such as the “All Lives Matter” movement, the “Trump Won The Election” movement, the “Trump 2024” movement, the InfoWars.com website, and other general causes including “The People Are Pissed,” the Israeli flag or the “Don’t Tread On Me” flag.
Santa Maria City Council to hear plans for senior living housing complexes
Future senior living complexes could be the next additions in Santa Maria, and Tuesday's City Council meeting could set the plans in motion.
lompocvmc.com
LVMC Community Update, September 30, 2022
This week our CEO Steve Popkin updates the community on COVID, vaccinations, hospital visitation restrictions, new Lompoc Health providers, and Leapfrog Value Score. 1822 – Joseph Marion Hernandez became the first Hispanic elected to the United States Congress. He was born a Spanish citizen, and died in Cuba, but in-between served in Congress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Police Department holds a Groceries for Guns Drive
The San Luis Obispo Police Department held a Groceries for Guns Drive. People donated their guns and in turn, received a grocery store gift card. The post San Luis Obispo Police Department holds a Groceries for Guns Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO man arrested for evading a peace officer and felony child endangerment
Atascadero police officers initiated a traffic stop on a stolen white 2010 Honda Odyssey, and a vehicle pursuit ensued on Highway 101 with speeds exceeding 100 mph at times.
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GoFundMe started for family impacted by house fire
Rendon family was coming home from football practice to find their house on fire, according to football and cheer president. – A GoFundMe has been launched to support the family impacted by the house fire in Paso Robles last week. As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser has raised $2,720 of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seniorshousingbusiness.com
CBRE Provides $16.2M Refinancing for 97-Unit The Oaks at Nipomo in California
NIPOMO, Calif. — CBRE National Senior Housing has provided a $16.2 million refinancing for The Oaks at Nipomo, approximately midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The borrower is Westmont Living, along with a group of individual investors. The Oaks at Nipomo sits on a 4.2-acre parcel and feature 97 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care.
27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police
Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday night. The post 27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sports complex in San Luis Obispo vandalized, repairs to cost $25K
San Luis Obispo City officials posted on Instagram Friday images of vandalism at the Damon-Garcia Sports Complex.
Atascadero teen has been missing since Thursday. Did he leave home to join a local gang?
“I told the cops I’d do whatever it takes to bring him home,” the boy’s mom told The Tribune.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Arroyo Grande approves permanent parklet program
Parklets are likely to become a permanent part of Arroyo Grande. The city council approved a permanent parklet program at its meeting on Tuesday.
Hundred of scarecrows are on display in SLO County. Here are some to look for
The Cambria Scarecrow Festival was featured on USA Today’s list of the 10 best fall festivals in the United States.
KEYT
Native American tribes spanning the entire continent gather at 25th Annual Intertribal Powwow
SANTA YNEZ, Calif.- Native American Tribes from all over North America came together to dance, sing, and drum at the Chumash Intertribal Powwow in Santa Ynez. The goal is to provide the community with educational and cultural experiences, focusing on Native American music, arts and customs while promoting Native American self-reliance and pride.
Comments / 0