This article, TikTok to Launch Live Shopping Service in US, Report Says, originally appeared on CNET.com. TikTok is reportedly launching a live shopping service in North America, partnering with Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive, a livestreaming buying and selling platform. The companies are finalizing the deal and nothing has yet been signed, The Financial Times reported Saturday, citing two unnamed sources.

