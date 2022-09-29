ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MySanAntonio

Apple's tech supply chain shows difficulty of dumping China

American companies have had a growing list of reasons to downgrade their ties with China in recent years. Former President Donald Trump's tariffs. Beijing's stringent Covid lockdowns. The U.S.-Sino standoff over Taiwan. Political pressure to "friend-shore" supply chains toward nations aligned with Washington. But breaking up, as the adage goes,...
MySanAntonio

TikTok to Launch Live Shopping Service in US, Report Says

This article, TikTok to Launch Live Shopping Service in US, Report Says, originally appeared on CNET.com. TikTok is reportedly launching a live shopping service in North America, partnering with Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive, a livestreaming buying and selling platform. The companies are finalizing the deal and nothing has yet been signed, The Financial Times reported Saturday, citing two unnamed sources.
