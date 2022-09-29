Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
10 Mile Music Hall launches new monthly concert series, Local’s Loot, where a lucky resident takes home all money collected at the door
10 Mile Music Hall is launching a new monthly concert series and contest Thursday, Oct. 6. Called Locals’ Loot, entry is $5, and one local will win all money collected at the door. Anyone over 21 is welcome to come to the concert at 710 Main St., Frisco, but...
Summit Daily News
As winter resort opening days approach, the 10-day forecast shows more snow on the way for Summit County
As ski areas across Colorado inch closer to opening day, snow showers continue to dust mountain peaks, and weather professionals say more inches could be on the way. Longer-range forecasts from OpenSnow, an organization that tracks snow and weather conditions across the United States, report several inches of snowfall for ski areas in and around Summit County in the coming days.
Summit Daily News
Summit County births for September 2022
Isaac Gary Spaulding was born Aug. 23 to Lisa and Jeffrey Spaulding of Dillon. Aubree Carlene Revoier was born in Littleton Adventist Hospital Aug. 31 to Christina Macias and Noah Revoier of Silverthorne. Penny Blake Simmons was born Sept. 2 to Everette and Brit Simmons of Breckenridge. Bryston Fozgate Kopunec...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Bruce Butler: Why is this on the ballot?
This past week Summit County voters received their copy of the 2022 State Ballot Information Booklet, affectionately known as the “blue book.” It is a 110-page manual of word salad intended to educate voters and affirm democracy. Granted, not all 110 pages apply to Summit County, and it does not make sense to print a statewide book that is tailored to each county, but I suspect the overwhelming particulars in the guide create more confusion, and even apathy among voters, rather than informing and educating voters. But there’s more! Summit County — and voters all-across the state — will also receive a supplemental mailing explaining the local ballot issues.
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: How a trio of alcohol ballot measures could impact small business, Vail Resorts’ latest announcement and why the Western Slope is Boebert country
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. ‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries. A trio of ballot measures...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne announces studio availability at The Art Spot
The Silverthorne Art Board has announced the availability of four studios for rent at The Art Spot, a new makerspace in Silverthorne. The private rooms will be offered for artists and businesses within The Art Spot at subsidized rental rates. The town is hosting several open houses for those interested...
Summit Daily News
Why fall might be one of the best times to hike one of Summit County’s 14ers or 13ers
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include which peaks in the Gore Range are a 13er. In the summer months, people flock to Summit County to take advantage of the area’s vast trail system, and among those looking to stretch their legs are hikers willing to ascend to the top of a 13er or even a 14er.
Summit Daily News
Town of Dillon to host Uptown 240 open house
The town of Dillon will host an open house regarding the Uptown 240 development. The condominium complex broke ground in 2019, yet noticeable progress on the property has not happened for months. The development’s crane was removed in June. The open house will take place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts rejects town of Vail’s $12 million offer to buy land planned for company’s employee housing
On Monday, Oct. 3, Vail Resorts responded to the town’s $12 million offer for the contested East Vail property with a resounding “no.”. “For Vail Resorts, this is not, and has never been about money,” wrote Bill Rock, Vail Resorts’ executive vice president and chief operating officer of its mountain division, in a letter to the town of Vail on Monday. “This is about building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood and who make both Vail Mountain and the town of Vail a world-class destination.”
Summit Daily News
Coroner IDs Washington man who died in Saturday’s crash on I-70
The 55-year-old Washington man who died Saturday in a collision on Interstate 70 between Exit 205 and the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels has been identified. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said Dmytro Pronin, of Renton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around noon on Oct. 1 at mile marker 221.
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: How can I keep energy bills low this winter?
The leaves are turning and the days are getting shorter. I know the colder weather is coming, so how can I make sure my energy bills don’t skyrocket this winter?. Fall is in the air! Pumpkin spice everything is back on menus and football is on the TV. I, too, find myself spending more time indoors and contemplating turning on the heat at night. Your timing is excellent because this Wednesday is Energy Efficiency Day, and saving energy saves money. Check out these easy ways to be comfy and warm this winter without sending your utility bills through the roof.
Summit Daily News
Vail Town Council to consider second reading of budget ordinance for purchase of Vail Resorts’ controversial workforce housing site
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Vail Town Council approved the first reading of a budget amendment ordinance to fund its $12 million offer to Vail Resorts to purchase the 23.3-acre East Vail site. As approved, the budget supplemental would reallocate real estate transfer tax funds for the offer on the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision, commonly referred to as the Booth Heights site.
Summit Daily News
Town of Frisco purchases Galena Street property for workforce housing
The town of Frisco has approved the purchase of 602 Galena St. to turn it into more local workforce housing. The property in the past has been the Colorado Workforce Center. The town has eyed the property for several months, and during that time, Frisco staff have negotiated with state staff on terms of the sale agreement, which include property purchase, lease back to Department of Labor and Employment during project development design, temporary office space for the department during construction and a permanent department office the new development.
Summit Daily News
Washington man dies following accident on I-70 Saturday
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the kind of vehicle the deceased passenger was driving in. A 55-year-old man from Renton, Washington is dead after a box truck he was riding in crashed into a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 70 around noon Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Colorado State Police Master Trooper Gary Cutler.
Summit Daily News
Frisco continues discussions about density bonuses for workforce housing
Frisco Town Council members continue to discuss a density bonus incentive, which permits a developer to exceed the maximum allowable density on a project in exchange for building workforce housing units. Currently, there are already options that allow for density bonuses, which are providing on- or off-site workforce housing. Those...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Recreation Center pool closure is extended until Oct. 8
The Breckenridge Recreation Center leisure pool will not reopen until Oct. 8 because of technical issues. The lap pool at the Breckenridge Recreation Center will open as scheduled Monday, Oct. 3. Passes will continue to be honored at Silverthorne Recreation Center through Oct. 8. Swim lessons move to the lap...
Summit Daily News
How Eagle Valley Behavioral Health is building a new model for addressing mental health
EAGLE COUNTY — Since its inception, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health has sought to do things differently when it comes to addressing the Eagle County community’s mental and behavioral health needs. From becoming the state’s first new community mental health center in nearly three decades to bringing together community...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Affordable housing isn’t new, so it’s time for the government to figure it out
Affordable housing is not new. We built our home beginning 2005 and included an accessory apartment. It houses a Summit County resident who cannot afford to buy or even find another rental in Summit County. The entire county is far behind on this issue. Why don’t officials find encouragement for owners with extra space to use that space for housing instead of spending $400,000 per unit?
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 2
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Boots, 6 months, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male. Ceedee, 10 months, domestic...
Summit Daily News
Summit Tigers football crushes Lincoln for homecoming win
There is nothing like a homecoming football game — the pageantry, the recognition of the homecoming court and the the drive of the team to get a win to hype up the student body ahead of the homecoming dance. On Friday, Sept. 30, the Summit High School football team...
