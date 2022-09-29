What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Skitoberfest

It’s the beginning of fall in northern Michigan, and that means that it’s time for Oktoberfest with a twist.

Erin Murphy has the latest installment of What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Boyne Mountain Resort – Skitoberfest

Boyne Mountain Resort is excited to present Skitoberfest 2022 – an Oktoberfest-style party with a twist. The event takes place this Saturday, Oct. 1, and brings the return of favorite activities like keg bowling, stein hoisting, Kids’ Zone fun, pond pedaling, and more! They’re also creating the great Bier Hall filled with craft brews, delicious eats, and live music. No Skitoberfest is complete without their Pray for Snow Bonfire, wrapping up a perfect fall day in true Boyne Mountain-fashion. You can purchase taste tickets and kids zone wristbands online today and skip the line this weekend.

Friske Farm Market – Fall Fest Saturdays

Friske Farm Market in Ellsworth will be hosting Fall Fest Saturdays on Oct. 1 and 8, starting at 10 a.m. each day. You can watch Friske’s famous apple cider donuts being made before your eyes – and of course, enjoy hot and fresh ones while you’re there! They’ve also got both hot and cold fresh-pressed apple cider to enjoy, as well as fresh apples from their orchard, and delicious sweet caramel and apple treats. Additional activities include the Great Apple Slingshot, inflatable obstacle courses, pumpkin smashing, wagon rides, and more! Admission to Fall Fest Saturdays is free, with tickets will be sold at the market for select activities.

Left Foot Charley – Harvest Festivus

Join Left Foot Charley in Traverse City as they celebrate the harvest season! They’ll be hosting their Annual Harvest Festivus event on Sunday, Oct. 2, a German-themed, fun for all ages event that serves as a thank you to the community for a great summer season, while kicking off the 2022 fall grape harvest. This year’s event has a full slate of great festivities to enjoy, including live music, food trucks, face painting, and yard games. They’ll also have hard cider available by the glass, and their tasting room will be open from 12-6 p.m. to enjoy their full menu of wines and hard cider. Reservations are not required, and the event is free to attend.