ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Man caught on camera kicking in door of business, taking motorcycle: Mobile Police

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOFYu_0iFleklF00

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who was seen kicking in the door of a business and taking a motorcycle on camera, according to a release from the MPD.

Officers were called to MPH Auto Sales at 1941 Schillinger Road Friday, Sept. 23 around 4:02 a.m. in reference to a burglary.

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

Officers reviewed security footage, which showed a man kicking in the door to the business. A motorcycle was stolen, according to Mobile Police. Based on the still photos from the business’ camera, you can see the man getting on the motorcycle inside the building.

This remains an ongoing investigation. No other details were given at this time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIdTT_0iFleklF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nlkyl_0iFleklF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQgdc_0iFleklF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZRtT_0iFleklF00

If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts, please call MPD at 251-208-1700.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Woman strangled, cuts alleged attacker with knife: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a man after a woman was attacked Sunday, Oct. 7.  Jeremy Inman, 27, was arrested after deputies were called to the 1000 block of Petaluma Court for a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on scene, they found Inman was suffering from a wound.  Officers determined that […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile.  Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore police looking for man who has 9 felony warrants

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Atmore Police Department said they have identified a man who attempted to use a credit card that was not his at Walmart. Joseph Dooley is the man who investigators have attempted to identify since March. Dooley has 9 felony warrants out for his arrest for fraudulent use of […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

New arrest made in the 2021 death of Bradley Nall: Mobile DA

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office said a new arrest has been made in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021. Eric Ray Gaylord, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of intentional murder and one count of first-degree armed robbery. According to a grand jury […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Getting On#Motorcycle#Mpd#Mph Auto Sales#Mobile Police#Nexstar Media Inc
utv44.com

Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Gerald Hall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Gerald Hall, who Marshals say could be in the Wilmer area. Gerald HALL is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy