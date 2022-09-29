Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
FOP: Fulton County man should never have caused drug-related crime in Bartonville
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man faces a host of charges following a police chase last week in Farmington, and a state organization says it could have been prevented. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police says had a Fulton County judge not let Ryan Kinnamon, 35 of Lewistown, out on a personal recognizance bond earlier this year, Kinnamon wouldn’t allegedly have caused the chase in Bartonville last week.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg man turns self in, admits to burglaries, says he was supporting crack addiction
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in custody on multiple felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a woman multiple times, stealing her car, and fleeing from officers. At 7:33 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of East Second Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim advised that a laptop, an iPad, a bicycle, a chainsaw, an XBox with several games and a camera had been stolen from her home. The items were valued at a total of $2,830. A window air conditioning unit had been removed to gain entry to the home and a garage door kicked in. She told officer she thought she knew the man who had committed the burglary, as he had committed another burglary at the home and stolen her car on Sept. 23.
25newsnow.com
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with Pub II crash
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash that injured two Illinois State University students September 15. Police say Aidan McCain, 20, was driving northbound on Linden Street “at an extremely high rate of speed” and lost control of the vehicle.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested Saturday on weapons offenses in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man was arrested Saturday after Bloomington Police heard one or more gunshots while on for patrol in the downtown bar district at around 1:13 a.m. A man later identified as Terry J.A. Powell, 21, of Normal was located near the intersection of East and...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
1470 WMBD
Alleged animal abuser back in jail
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirms that a man charged in connection with an animal cruelty case has been arrested. Watkins says Nicholas Prince, of Dunlap, was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday. Prince was indicted in August on a felony animal cruelty charge,...
1470 WMBD
Woman injured in Peoria shooting Saturday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of W. Columbia Terrace and N. Flora Avenue for back-to-back ShotSpotter alerts of 15 rounds each. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says while police were enroute, dispatch advised them that there was an...
Juvenile stabbed during fight in Illinois Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight Friday evening. Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital after a juvenile was brought there with a stab wound. Officers were informed the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with […]
1470 WMBD
Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
1470 WMBD
Bicyclist hurt badly in Peoria crash
PEORIA, Ill. — An incident involving a badly injured bicyclist hit by a car at a Peoria intersection remains under investigation by Peoria Police. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the cyclist was hit at approximately 12:01 a.m. Saturday while riding in an area near Wisconsin and Wilcox.
25newsnow.com
Domestic violence, victim advocates warn for signs that abuse may turn lethal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Domestic violence leaves victims confused, angry and in pain, but they can also be unaware of the severity of the situation. The Center for Prevention of Abuse and the Peoria County Sheriff’s office work with victims to help them determine the next steps after an instance of abuse, from submitting orders of protection to finding safe spaces and shelters to get away from a dangerous person.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy
PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood tells us to be very aware of what is inside your child’s Halloween Basket
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood sat down with the WMBD This Morning team, and enlightened us on the serious nature of the fentanyl crisis that is spreading throughout the country. Jamie Harwood says that the rainbow fentanyl hasn’t made it’s way to Peoria County yet but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be here soon.
Illinois Woman Says Suspects Robbed Her So She Hit Them with Car
If you want something done, sometimes it's best to just do it yourself. That appears to be the mantra of an Illinois woman who told police 5 suspects robbed and attacked her so she hit them with her own car. The Peoria Police Department shared this interesting crime story on...
25newsnow.com
Farmington restaurant owner convicted of PPP loan fraud
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The FBI and Federal prosecutors are continuing their crack-down on COVID Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud. The latest guilty plea coming from a former restaurant owner in Farmington. Michael L. Patch entered a guilty plea on three Federal fraud charges on Thursday. Court records show...
Central Illinois Proud
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in West Peoria double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday in connection to the double homicide, is facing six counts of first-degree murder, three for Quadreka and three for Cael. Rickey also has prior offenses in both Iowa and Mississippi.
25newsnow.com
City of Pekin to receive law enforcement support grants
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is receiving $10,833 in federal grants for law enforcement support, according to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17) “Ensuring our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary to keep themselves and our communities safe is essential,” she said. “I’m glad to see federal funds coming to the Pekin Police Department that will improve technical support for officers and upgrade outdated equipment.”
1470 WMBD
Man pleads guilty to federal PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. – A rural Knox County resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges accusing him of defrauding the Payroll Protection Program set up at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Court records indicate Michael Patch, 64, of Saint Augustine pleaded guilty last week in Peoria to...
wcbu.org
Man charged with killing his wife and stepson in West Peoria
Authorities say a 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife and stepson at their West Peoria home. Rickey J. Payne was arrested on preliminary charges of murder, gun offenses, and obstructing justice, the Peoria County sheriff's office said late Thursday. He was being held at the Peoria County jail.
