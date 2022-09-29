BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County’s Board of Supervisors approved a new zoning district for businesses and residents. The new zoning district is going to be three separate sub-districts. The first one is the area around the I-81 and exit 150 intersection, but the other sub-districts go back into the community away from the intersection.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO