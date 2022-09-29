ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Utah State reportedly starting Cooper Legas at QB against BYU

By Brandon Judd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uBcp_0iFleRwK00
Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas (5) is pushed out of bounds by Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo (28) during the second half of the LA Bowl game in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. | Ashley Landis, Associated Press

Utah State will reportedly have a change of quarterback for its matchup Thursday night against BYU.

Cooper Legas will start for the Aggies in place of Logan Bonner, who is out with a leg injury, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported a little more than two hours before the 6 p.m. MDT kickoff.

The junior Legas, who prepped at Orem High near BYU’s campus, has completed 7 of 17 passes for 40 yards and an interception in limited action this season.

Bonner has started the Aggies’ first four games. In that stretch, he has completed 56.3% of his passes for 753 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Legas’ most extensive work as an Aggie came in Utah State’s LA Bowl win over Oregon State last season. He replaced an injured Bonner that day and completed 11 of 20 passes for 171 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in helping Utah State win 24-13.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Is Praying For Lee Corso This Morning

The college football world is praying for ESPN analyst Lee Corso on Saturday morning. Corso, a longtime college football analyst for ESPN, is not a part of College GameDay's show at Clemson on Saturday morning. The longtime college football analyst is ill. "Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot

1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
College Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Logan, UT
Football
City
Logan, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
The Associated Press

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah State#Byu#Oregon State#La Bowl#American Football#College Football#Associated Press#Mdt#Orem High#Aggies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy