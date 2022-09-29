Utah State reportedly starting Cooper Legas at QB against BYU

Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas (5) is pushed out of bounds by Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo (28) during the second half of the LA Bowl game in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. | Ashley Landis, Associated Press

Utah State will reportedly have a change of quarterback for its matchup Thursday night against BYU.

Cooper Legas will start for the Aggies in place of Logan Bonner, who is out with a leg injury, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported a little more than two hours before the 6 p.m. MDT kickoff.

The junior Legas, who prepped at Orem High near BYU’s campus, has completed 7 of 17 passes for 40 yards and an interception in limited action this season.

Bonner has started the Aggies’ first four games. In that stretch, he has completed 56.3% of his passes for 753 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Legas’ most extensive work as an Aggie came in Utah State’s LA Bowl win over Oregon State last season. He replaced an injured Bonner that day and completed 11 of 20 passes for 171 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in helping Utah State win 24-13.