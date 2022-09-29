ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash

Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Gov. Henry McMaster visits Georgetown to discuss Ian impacts

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visited Georgetown Saturday to hold a news conference with state and local officials. McMaster discussed the impacts of Hurricane Ian and then made a stop at the Pawleys Island pier to assess the damage. McMaster was joined at the Beck Recreation Center on West Church Street […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
MSNBC

'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his city’s preparations for Hurricane Ian and plans to help neighboring areas after the storm, previously forecasted to center “right over downtown Charleston,” shifted from its predicted path. “This has been a very unpredictable storm from the start. Unlike any I’ve witnessed,” says Tecklenburg. “We're already preparing those recovery efforts, not only for our neighbors to the north of us here in South Carolina, but also to send a team of Charlestonians down to Florida to help out down there. I'm asking all Americans to do what you can over the next few weeks to help with relief efforts in Florida.”Sept. 30, 2022.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Police reporting dock closure

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department is reporting a closure of a dock in the Lowcountry this morning. Officials say that the dock at 2440 Pigeon Point Road will be closed until further notice due to damage as of October 1. According to police, the appropriate people have been notified in order to […]
BEAUFORT, SC
abcnews4.com

Crosstown remains closed indefinitely due to flooding CPD says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department said the Crosstown (Septima Clark Parkway) will remain closed due to flooding. Police have set up a diversion for motorist. The Crosstown is currently closed due to flooding. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Walmart, Charleston shopping centers close early ahead of Hurricane Ian

Several large shopping centers and retailers across the Lowcountry are closing early ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30 on the South Carolina coast. Walmart and Citadel Mall closed at 5 p.m. Sept. 29 while Northwoods Mall will close at 6 p.m. Many retailers at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre closed at 3 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown family injured after large tree collapses on house

GEORGETOWN, S.C (WCIV) — A tree fell through the roof of a Georgetown family's house scaring the father so badly that he was taken to the hospital for a possible seizure. The incident happened on Graham Street. The tree also crushed the family's car. One woman who was loading...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

