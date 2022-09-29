Read full article on original website
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
Downtown Charleston, South Carolina caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the city of Charleston after Hurricane Ian swept through. “Given the big rain we had and the high tide, there was flooding in the city we closed a number of streets,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. What are normally busy roadways were empty as they flooded […]
Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 miles per hour were […]
View Charleston, South Carolina area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash
Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
SC pier collapses as Hurricane Ian batters coast
The Pawleys Island Police Department shared two photos of strong waves crashing into the pier and eventually overtaking the structure.
Gov. Henry McMaster visits Georgetown to discuss Ian impacts
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visited Georgetown Saturday to hold a news conference with state and local officials. McMaster discussed the impacts of Hurricane Ian and then made a stop at the Pawleys Island pier to assess the damage. McMaster was joined at the Beck Recreation Center on West Church Street […]
Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his city’s preparations for Hurricane Ian and plans to help neighboring areas after the storm, previously forecasted to center “right over downtown Charleston,” shifted from its predicted path. “This has been a very unpredictable storm from the start. Unlike any I’ve witnessed,” says Tecklenburg. “We're already preparing those recovery efforts, not only for our neighbors to the north of us here in South Carolina, but also to send a team of Charlestonians down to Florida to help out down there. I'm asking all Americans to do what you can over the next few weeks to help with relief efforts in Florida.”Sept. 30, 2022.
South Carolina couple marries ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
A South Carolina couple was determined to tie the knot before Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on Friday.
Grand Strand cleaning up after Ian, power mostly restored across region
Crews are beginning cleanup along the Grand Strand Saturday morning after Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane.
Charleston area to begin feeling impacts of Tropical Storm Ian
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning and will begin its trek toward the South Carolina coast. It will likely make a second landfall somewhere between Hilton Head and Charleston on Friday. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida just after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a […]
Town of Summerville issues state of emergency; no curfew
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Summerville has declared a state of emergency due to Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near the Charleston area on Friday morning. A curfew has not been issued at this time. Multiple roads are closed in Summerville as a result of flooding.
Channel 9 viewers share photos showing Hurricane Ian’s path through the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Carolinas Friday after tearing through Florida earlier this week. Channel 9 viewers shared pictures and video of heavy rain, flooding and powerful winds. Natalie Reyes sent Channel 9 a video of heavy rain and wind blowing through the trees outside of...
POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
Beaufort Police reporting dock closure
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department is reporting a closure of a dock in the Lowcountry this morning. Officials say that the dock at 2440 Pigeon Point Road will be closed until further notice due to damage as of October 1. According to police, the appropriate people have been notified in order to […]
LIST: Roads closed due to Hurricane Ian flooding and downed trees
UPDATE: Roads previously reported as closures in Summerville are back open. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple roads are closed in the Charleston area as Hurricane Ian bears down on the South Carolina coast. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon. See below for a full list of […]
Crosstown remains closed indefinitely due to flooding CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department said the Crosstown (Septima Clark Parkway) will remain closed due to flooding. Police have set up a diversion for motorist. The Crosstown is currently closed due to flooding. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
Walmart, Charleston shopping centers close early ahead of Hurricane Ian
Several large shopping centers and retailers across the Lowcountry are closing early ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30 on the South Carolina coast. Walmart and Citadel Mall closed at 5 p.m. Sept. 29 while Northwoods Mall will close at 6 p.m. Many retailers at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre closed at 3 p.m.
Georgetown family injured after large tree collapses on house
GEORGETOWN, S.C (WCIV) — A tree fell through the roof of a Georgetown family's house scaring the father so badly that he was taken to the hospital for a possible seizure. The incident happened on Graham Street. The tree also crushed the family's car. One woman who was loading...
