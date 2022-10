We've transitioned from baseball season to spooky season, and the sports world yields a few intriguing ghost stories. A story that takes place somewhat close to the Albany area, is the haunting of Frontier Field in Rochester, NY. Frontier Field is the home of the Rochester Red Wings, and had housed the team since 1997. The stadium doesn't bring a ton of history with it, having broken ground in 1994 and opened in 1996. That said, in 2004, a story broke from the Rochester Paranormal group detailing a possible haunt in the building.

