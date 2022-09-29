ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina earns 50-10 win over SC State

By Michael Lananna
 4 days ago

South Carolina hosts S.C. State at 7 p.m. Thursday, with the game televised on SEC Network. Follow along with updates from The State’s Ben Portnoy, Michael Lananna and Jeremiah Holloway, who are all inside Williams-Brice Stadium to bring you coverage from the game.

South Carolina vs. SC State score summary

—First quarter—

South Carolina 8, S.C. State 0 : MarShawn Lloyd 5-yard TD catch from Spencer Rattler/Tonka Hemingway rushing conversion. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 53 yards, 3:03

—Second quarter—

South Carolina 15, S.C. State 0 : Jaheim Bell 1-yard TD run. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 95 yards, 4:42

South Carolina 22, S.C. State 0 : Spencer Rattler 6-yard TD run. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 63 yards, 2:25

—Third quarter—

South Carolina 22, S.C. State 7 : Tyrece Nick 1-yard TD rush. Scoring drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:09

South Carolina 29, S.C. State 7 : Austin Stogner 15-yard TD catch from Spencer Rattler. Scoring drive: 5 plays, 58 yards, 2:26

South Carolina 36, S.C. State 7 : Christian Beal-Smith 1-yard TD run. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 73 yards, 3:50

—Fourth quarter—

South Carolina 43, S.C. State 7 : MarShawn Lloyd 2-yard TD run. Scoring drive: 1 plays, 2 yards, 0:05

South Carolina 43, S.C. State 10 : Gavyn Zimmerman 21-yard field goal. Scoring drive. 8 plays, 71 yards, 3:43

South Carolina 50, S.C. State 10 : Luke Doty 14-yard rushing TD. Scoring drive: 3 plays, 32 yards, 0:53

Injury report vs. SC State

Defensive back Darius Rush and Dylan Wonnum were not on the dress list for USC and will not play due to injury. Cornerback David Spaulding practiced this week but is also out.

New helmets for Gamecocks

South Carolina will suit up in throwback white helmets, garnet jerseys, white pants. The uniform report so far this season ...

  • Sept. 3 vs. Georgia State: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants
  • Sept. 10 at Arkansas: all white
  • Sept. 17 vs. Georgia: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
  • Sept 24 vs Charlotte: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Final betting line

South Carolina is favored by 39.5 points , according to VegasInsider’s consensus line. The over-under for points is 55.5.

Watch the South Carolina game today

  • Who: S.C. State Bulldogs (1-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2)
  • When: 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559) in Columbia, S.C.
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stream: via ESPN app
  • On-air announce crew : Dave Neal (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), Andraya Carter (sideline)
  • Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

