South Carolina earns 50-10 win over SC State

South Carolina vs. SC State score summary

—First quarter—

South Carolina 8, S.C. State 0 : MarShawn Lloyd 5-yard TD catch from Spencer Rattler/Tonka Hemingway rushing conversion. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 53 yards, 3:03

—Second quarter—

South Carolina 15, S.C. State 0 : Jaheim Bell 1-yard TD run. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 95 yards, 4:42

South Carolina 22, S.C. State 0 : Spencer Rattler 6-yard TD run. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 63 yards, 2:25

—Third quarter—

South Carolina 22, S.C. State 7 : Tyrece Nick 1-yard TD rush. Scoring drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:09

South Carolina 29, S.C. State 7 : Austin Stogner 15-yard TD catch from Spencer Rattler. Scoring drive: 5 plays, 58 yards, 2:26

South Carolina 36, S.C. State 7 : Christian Beal-Smith 1-yard TD run. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 73 yards, 3:50

—Fourth quarter—

South Carolina 43, S.C. State 7 : MarShawn Lloyd 2-yard TD run. Scoring drive: 1 plays, 2 yards, 0:05

South Carolina 43, S.C. State 10 : Gavyn Zimmerman 21-yard field goal. Scoring drive. 8 plays, 71 yards, 3:43

South Carolina 50, S.C. State 10 : Luke Doty 14-yard rushing TD. Scoring drive: 3 plays, 32 yards, 0:53

Injury report vs. SC State

Defensive back Darius Rush and Dylan Wonnum were not on the dress list for USC and will not play due to injury. Cornerback David Spaulding practiced this week but is also out.

New helmets for Gamecocks

South Carolina will suit up in throwback white helmets, garnet jerseys, white pants. The uniform report so far this season ...

Sept. 3 vs. Georgia State: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants

Sept. 10 at Arkansas: all white

Sept. 17 vs. Georgia: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Sept 24 vs Charlotte: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Final betting line

South Carolina is favored by 39.5 points , according to VegasInsider’s consensus line. The over-under for points is 55.5.

