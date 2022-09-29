ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

Elk Rapids business delivering supplies to Florida

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Elk Rapids business is collecting donations and will be heading to southwest Florida to make a special delivery. The owners of My Michigan Roots are teaming up with the non-profit Homeless Angels, to get the items delivered. My Michigan Roots has been accepting donations...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Michigan State
Michigan Education
Petoskey, MI
Traverse City, MI
Cadillac, MI
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Michigan Government
thesuntimesnews.com

Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified

STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Detroit News

Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix

When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
UpNorthLive.com

Pumpkin patches prepare for fall season in northern michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Despite the impact of the lack of rain on the pumpkin crop this year, one northern Michigan farm still expects to be busy. Fleming Farms has been in operating in Otsego County since 1907 and their 23rd annual pumpkin patch is underway. “It's super fun...
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan Prep Football Poll 10/3/22

Others receiving votes: Davison 2. Detroit Catholic Central 1. Others receiving votes: Battle Creek Central 2. Port Huron Northern 2. South Lyon East 1. Others receiving votes: Cadillac 2. Trenton 1. Division 4. School Record Points. 1. Grand Rapids South Christian (5) (6-0) 50. 2. Whitehall (6-0) 45. 3. Riverview...
