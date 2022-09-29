Read full article on original website
Elk Rapids business delivering supplies to Florida
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Elk Rapids business is collecting donations and will be heading to southwest Florida to make a special delivery. The owners of My Michigan Roots are teaming up with the non-profit Homeless Angels, to get the items delivered. My Michigan Roots has been accepting donations...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Michigan's teacher shortage deepens as more teachers leave the profession
Michigan’s education sector continues to take a major hit as the teacher shortage has now become a crisis. That's according to the Michigan Education Association (MEA).
Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified
STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Michigan State Police celebrate 100th birthday of retired Sergeant
LANSING, Mich. - A retired Michigan State Police Sergeant celebrated a century of living this past weekend!. Michigan State Police troopers gathered to celebrate retired Sgt. Casimer Szocinski's 100th birthday on Sunday.
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix
When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
Governor Whitmer signs executive directive to produce insulin in Michigan, lower costs
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive geared toward reducing insulin costs by, in part, developing insulin within the state. More than 912,000 people with diabetes live in Michigan, and many are left with little choice but to allot or pass on buying insulin due to high prices, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
Gov. Whitmer looks to lower insulin costs; build production facility in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she signed an executive directive asking state agencies to find a way to lower the cost of insulin, and to investigate whether Michigan could build a facility to produce the life-saving biologic. "The American people pay ten times more for...
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
Why are gas prices so high right now in Michigan? An expert answers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prices at the pump started to jump once again last week and are now back above $4. The average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.17 across Michigan on Monday, according to AAA. This is nearly $1 more than the state's average last year, which was at $3.21 per gallon.
Local pilot prepares to bring ammo dog to Michigan for Oxford High School
Oxford Community Schools has emotional support dogs reporting for duty to assist students and staff. And now the district is adding a specially trained K-9 to their ranks in school security.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
Pumpkin patches prepare for fall season in northern michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Despite the impact of the lack of rain on the pumpkin crop this year, one northern Michigan farm still expects to be busy. Fleming Farms has been in operating in Otsego County since 1907 and their 23rd annual pumpkin patch is underway. “It's super fun...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Michigan Prep Football Poll 10/3/22
Others receiving votes: Davison 2. Detroit Catholic Central 1. Others receiving votes: Battle Creek Central 2. Port Huron Northern 2. South Lyon East 1. Others receiving votes: Cadillac 2. Trenton 1. Division 4. School Record Points. 1. Grand Rapids South Christian (5) (6-0) 50. 2. Whitehall (6-0) 45. 3. Riverview...
