MSU soccer’s Camryn Evans plays for her father

By Iz Martin
 4 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University women’s soccer team is off to its first undefeated start in Big Ten play since 2015 and a lot of it has to do with the Spartans’ offensive prowess.

Earlier in September, they notched back-to-back hat tricks by two different players and one of them was graduate forward Camryn Evans.

Evans is one of the leaders of the squad this year and she has some unfinished business she’d like to take care of in her final year as a Spartan.

In 2022, Evans has been playing at another level. When the Spartans welcomed Colorado to town, not only did Michigan State top the ranked Buffaloes, but Evans got sweet revenge when she notched a hat trick of her own, making her the fourth Spartan in program history to do so.

“They came here and gave us the works so I felt that it was only fitting on my way out that I returned the favor. It was one of those things where you just don’t think about it and you just do,” said Evans. “A hat trick doesn’t happen without the people around me so just to be able to hug them and celebrate and know that collectively that we just took down the No. 19 team in the country and not only beat them but made a statement with the win.”

For Camryn, her love of soccer was a family affair.

“My dad was the guy that got me into soccer. He got me playing when I was about four,” said Evans. “In 2018, he did have an aneurysm and passed away a couple weeks later. It was right before I had graduated high school so he has not gotten to see me play but in a way he has and I know he is around.”

The forward has her own way of being reminded of the man who got her into soccer.

“I wear tape on my wrist every game with his initials and there is always an orange band around my ankle which is his name and I always wear it,” continued Evans.

The Spartan’s next home match isn’t until Oct. 9, but it will be a biggie, considering it’s against rival Michigan.

WLNS

WLNS

