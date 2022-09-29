ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

City of Little Rock terminates contract with firm hired to plan LITfest

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Little Rock terminated a contract with Think Rubix - the company hire to plan and promote LITfest - on Monday afternoon. According to a letter obtained by KATV, Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore terminated the contract effective immediately due to terms of the contract being violated.
roadtirement.com

St Joseph Center in North Little Rock

We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
KATV

Ballet Arkansas presents: 'Dracula'

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Ballet Arkansas is one of America's Top 100 Ballet Companies and they are bringing their wildly popular multimedia ballet "Dracula" to stages in Central and Northwest Arkansas this October, just in time for Halloween. Based on Bram Stoker's classic novel, the ballet is a tale...
KATV

Little Rock police officer arrested for domestic battery of a child

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:30 p.m.:. Little Rock Police Officer Terry McDaniel was charged with second-degree domestic battery. According to an incident report filed by Benton police, the mother of McDaniel's 9-year-old son reported on Sept. 7 that she "observed multiple marks and areas of bruising" on their son.
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
KATV

More than 55,000 diapers donated during Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — All September long KATV partnered with the Central Arkansas Diaper Bank to help provide diapers to Arkansas families struggling to afford basic necessities. The final count was more than 55,000 diapers donated during our third annual Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive. On Monday, staff from...
ksgf.com

Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
