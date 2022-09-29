Read full article on original website
KATV
City of Little Rock terminates contract with firm hired to plan LITfest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Little Rock terminated a contract with Think Rubix - the company hire to plan and promote LITfest - on Monday afternoon. According to a letter obtained by KATV, Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore terminated the contract effective immediately due to terms of the contract being violated.
roadtirement.com
St Joseph Center in North Little Rock
We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
Little Rock City Attorney: Hundreds of documents related to upcoming festival deleted from city computer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock's city attorney said he found numerous deleted city documents related to an upcoming festival originally requested under the state's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Little Rock police investigating Sunday homicide
Police in Little Rock are conducting a homicide investigation after an incident that happened Sunday evening.
Little Rock police officer surrenders to Benton police, faces domestic violence charges
Little Rock police said Monday that a Little Rock police officer surrendered to Benton police regarding an arrest warrant.
KATV
Out of the Darkness Walk in Little Rock raises awareness for suicide prevention
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For more information on the Out of the Darkness walk, click here. For more information on the Arkansas Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, click here.
KATV
Ballet Arkansas presents: 'Dracula'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Ballet Arkansas is one of America's Top 100 Ballet Companies and they are bringing their wildly popular multimedia ballet "Dracula" to stages in Central and Northwest Arkansas this October, just in time for Halloween. Based on Bram Stoker's classic novel, the ballet is a tale...
Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting incident near Colonel Glenn and S University
Police in Little Rock are investigating after a disturbance with a weapon call led to officers finding one dead at a home near the intersection of Colonel Glenn and South University Avenue Sunday evening.
Arkansas State Police release additional details on shooting death in Gould home
One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a Sunday domestic disturbance in south Arkansas. Two others were injured in the incident.
KATV
Little Rock police officer arrested for domestic battery of a child
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:30 p.m.:. Little Rock Police Officer Terry McDaniel was charged with second-degree domestic battery. According to an incident report filed by Benton police, the mother of McDaniel's 9-year-old son reported on Sept. 7 that she "observed multiple marks and areas of bruising" on their son.
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
KATV
More than 55,000 diapers donated during Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — All September long KATV partnered with the Central Arkansas Diaper Bank to help provide diapers to Arkansas families struggling to afford basic necessities. The final count was more than 55,000 diapers donated during our third annual Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive. On Monday, staff from...
Little Rock assistant city attorney overseeing public record requests to resign
The lawyer recently assigned to oversee public record requests made to the city of Little Rock has announced he will resign at the end of the year.
I-30 Bridge demolition requires temporary closure of Riverfront Drive in North Little Rock
A North Little Rock corridor will be closed for several days to facilitate demolishing the old I-30 bridge connecting that city with Little Rock.
Department of Labor investigation shows Little Rock employer owed $74K in back wages
The Department of Labor investigated a Little Rock staffing agency and found that over 600 employees were owed back overtime for their work.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As fall swoops through the Natural State, there is not shortage of events in central Arkansas that you can enjoy in the wonderful weather.
KTLO
North Little Rock teen sentenced to 20 years in fatal June 2020 shooting
LITTLE ROCK — A 19-year-old North Little Rock man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence for shooting two men, killing one of them, two years ago just after his 17th birthday. Sentencing papers filed Wednesday show D’Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, and first-degree...
Machine gun training sparks fire at Camp Robinson
Authorities with the Camp Robinson Fire Department said a fire happened on their gun range shortly before noon Friday.
ksgf.com
Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
